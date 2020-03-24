🔥2020 Olympics in Tokyo cancelled until 2021 due to coronavirus🔥

The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo have now been postponed due to coronavirus by request of the Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

The world’s biggest sporting event is due to begin on July 24 in the Japanese capital and run until August 9, though such a time frame is no longer considered viable due to the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic that has led to more than 15,000 deaths worldwide in addition to seeing strict restrictions placed on every day life in several countries and sporting competitions grind to a halt.

More than 600,000 international visitors were initially expected to travel to Tokyo for the Olympics.

The announcement to postpone was communicated on Tuesday following a conference call involving Abe and International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach.

It is the first time the Olympics have been postponed in peacetime, though they were previously cancelled in 1916, 1940 and 1944 due to the First and Second World Wars respectively.

A potential postponement scenario – but not outright cancellation – was first considered by the IOC amid growing pressure on Sunday, when they said a decision could be expected within the next four weeks.

However, the situation quickly escalated further when the National Olympic and Paralympic Committees from Canada jointly-announced they would not be sending athletes to a Games held this summer.

Australia subsequently confirmed they had instructed athletes to prepare for an Olympics in 2021, while the British Olympic Association (BOA) also joined calls for the Games to be pushed back, with chairman Hugh Robertson stating that he did not believe there was “any way” GB could send a team this summer if the coronavirus crisis continues as anticipated.

World Athletics president Seb Coe had also written to IOC counterpart Bach urging the postponement of the Games.

Japanese Prime Minister Abe suggested for the first time in parliament on Monday that the Olympics may need to be postponed, stating that the world is currently “not in such a condition” for the event to take place at this point in time.

Later on Monday, IOC member Dick Pound said that the decision to postpone had already been made, with the specific parameters yet to be ironed out.

