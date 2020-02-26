2020 is a busy year for St. Louis concerts — here’s why



St. Louis concertgoers should be careful what they wish for.They (and I’m including myself in that group) have grumbled for years about the number of concerts that skip our market in favor of Kansas City, Chicago and Nashville, Tennessee. Now, though, St. Louisans can’t reach for their credit cards fast enough when big acts announce shows here.Every day, it seems, announcements pour in from Live Nation, AEG Presents and other producers. Fans fork over their money while also complaining about ticket prices.The past several weeks alone, top-tier concert announcements have come at a staggering pace, including one that’s poised to be the year’s biggest show: the Rolling Stones on June 27 at the Dome at America’s Center.Rage Against the Machine with Run the Jewels (May 16, Enterprise Center) sold out almost instantly, as did Pearl Jam (April 4, Enterprise Center). Another big one: the Weeknd (Aug. 25, Enterprise Center), who makes his St. Louis debut.One of the biggest country shows will be Rascal Flatts’ farewell (July 23, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater), and Kraftwerk, which last visited St. Louis in 1975, has booked a 3-D concert here (July 26, the Pageant).



Others include Justin Bieber (July 13, Enterprise Center), Janet Jackson (July 31, Enterprise Center), the Black Keys (July 21, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre), Tool (June 13, Enterprise Center), Halsey (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, July 25), Backstreet Boys (Aug. 2, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre), Bon Jovi (July 23, Enterprise Center), Brittany Howard (June 18, the Pageant), Brooks & Dunn (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre), the 1975 (May 14, Enterprise Center), Lindsey Buckingham (May 1, the Pageant), Nickelback (Aug. 22, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre), Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (June 21, Stifel Theatre), Luke Combs (Nov. 7, Enterprise Center), Lewis Capaldi (July 26, Stifel Theatre) and Sam Hunt (June 27, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre).The seeds began sprouting in the latter half of 2019. Previously announced 2020 shows include Billie Eilish (March 28, Enterprise Center), Harry Styles (July 21, Enterprise Center), Elton John (July 7, Enterprise Center), Maroon 5 (Aug. 29, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre), Alanis Morissette (July 18, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre), Tame Impala (July 19, Enterprise Center), Kenny Chesney (June 13, Busch Stadium), Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe (June 25, Busch Stadium), Zac Brown Band (March 12, Enterprise Center), NF (April 11, Chaifetz Arena), Dan + Shay (Sept. 18, Enterprise Center), Sturgill Simpson (March 21, Chaifetz Arena), Louis Tomlinson (July 7, the Pageant), Black Pumas (March 27, Delmar Hall), Nathaniel Rateliff (March 19, Stifel Theatre) and the Black Crowes (Aug. 23, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre).



At least a couple of major factors help explain this windfall of concerts.The past three summers, Enterprise Center had been closed for renovations, which kept a number of arena tours — ones that were too big for Chaifetz Arena or Family Arena — out of St. Louis during the touring season’s busiest months. Now that the venue is available in summer, it’s getting a slew of shows it otherwise would have missed.There’s also the arrival of St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights, which kicks off its concert season May 25 with Kesha and Big Freedia. The $9 million boutique amphitheater is part of the Centene Community Ice Center complex, which opened in September as the Blues practice facility.



Among the shows booked there: the Struts (June 5), Primus (July 11), Barenaked Ladies (July 1), Lauv (July 30), Goo Goo Dolls (July 31), Melanie Martinez (June 10), David Gray (July 21), AJR and Quinn XCII (Aug. 10), Quinn, Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart (Aug. 21), and Judas Priest (Sept. 30).There’s a lot of shows to choose from, with more on the way. Here’s how you can make sense of it all, especially if you’re trying to stay budget-conscious.• Seek out concerts that are true special events, the kinds of shows that don’t come around often. The Weeknd, for example, or the Rolling Stones.The Doobie Brothers 50th anniversary tour with Michael McDonald (Aug. 14) is one to consider: The performers have been touring independently for years and likely will go their separate ways after this. There’s also the Kraftwerk show, the electronic act’s first St. Louis show in more than 40 years.



• Remember, some acts hit St. Louis faithfully, if not yearly, such as Foreigner (July 26, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre) and Journey (June 26, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre). Fans may want to consider taking a year off in order to see an act that visits less frequently.The country audience is large and faithful, proven by the popularity of Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre’s Country Megaticket lineup. But if you miss Jason Aldean (Aug. 1) or Luke Bryan (May 29) this year, it’s fair to assume you can see them in 2021. Look for what’s different, such as Rascal Flatts (July 23) on its farewell tour and Brooks & Dunn (May 15) back on the road after a decade.



• Do you really need to see an artist who is returning with the same tour? Elton John said farewell at Enterprise Center in a sold-out show in 2018, but he’s back this summer with the same tour. Ditto for the Backstreet Boys, Melanie Martinez and the Black Keys (who has a stronger support act in Gary Clark Jr.).



• There’s typically a range of ticket prices. Sure, there may be $500 tickets for a particular show, but there might also be $30 tickets. You’re not forced to buy the most expensive seat.• Attending a concert is a luxury expense for most. Rather than fret over how much tickets cost, maybe stay home with Netflix — or pay a considerably cheaper cover price and check out some local talent. Don’t go broke over a concert.But that 2020 lineup is looking oh so good …

The $9 million amphitheater is between Hollywood Casino and Hollywood Casino Amphitheater and is part of the Centene Community Ice Center.