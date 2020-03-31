2 people shot on Metro bus near SLU following argument

St. Louis police officers investigate the scene where two people were shot on a Metro bus at Lindell and Grand boulevards near St. Louis University on Monday, March 30, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, [email protected]

St. Louis Police crime scene investigators document the scene where two people were shot on a Metro bus at Lindell and Grand boulevards near St. Louis University on Monday, March 30, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, [email protected]

St. Louis police officers investigate the scene where two people were shot on a Metro bus at Lindell and Grand boulevards near St. Louis University on Monday, March 30, 2020. St. Francis Xavier College Church on the campus of SLU is seen in the background. Photo by Robert Cohen, [email protected]

ST. LOUIS — A man and woman were shot following an argument on a Metro bus near Grand and Lindell boulevards Monday, police said.Both victims were stable after being taken to a hospital, a police spokesperson said. Police said they received a report of the shooting at 5: 30 p.m. The suspected shooter and the two victims were on the bus when they began arguing, leading to the shooting. The suspect is still at-large.The Metro bus was part of a crime scene cordoned off by police on Grand Boulevard between Lindell and Olive Street, about a mile from police headquarters and near St. Louis University. A heavy police presence remained just after 7 p.m. A lieutenant at the scene declined to speak to reporters.

