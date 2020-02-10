🔥2 officers shot, suspect killed in shooting at Arkansas Walmart🔥

Two officers were shot and a suspect was killed in a shooting Monday morning at a Walmart in Forrest City, Arkansas, reports CBS affiliate WREG. Law enforcement tells the station two police officers were called to the store in Forrest City, about 85 miles east of Little Rock, after the suspect began making threats.

The suspect reportedly said he was going to blow up the Walmart. The officers approached the suspect, and that’s when shots were fired, the station reports.The suspect died and the two officers were both reportedly struck by gunfire. One was airlifted to a medical center while the other is still on the scene, according to WREG.

“I’m scared,” said Kim Bery, an employee who answered the phone at an autoparts store across the street from the Walmart, according to the Associated Press.Bery said she could see a lot of police presence at the Walmart and that Walmart employees appeared to have been evacuated into the parking lot. Authorities are working to secure the scene, police said. This is a developing story.