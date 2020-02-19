🔥19th Feb: The Chef Show (2020), 3 Volumes [TV-MA] – New Episodes (7.1/10)🔥

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 7th June 2019

Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘The Chef Show’ on Amazon (paid link)

History:

06/07/2019: 1 Season (2019)

09/13/2019: 2 Volumes (2019)

02/19/2020: 3 Volumes (2020)

Description:

Writer, director and food enthusiast Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi explore food in and out of the kitchen with accomplished chefs and celebrity friends.

Certificate: TV-MA

Suitable for mature audiences only

Year: 2020

Duration: 3 Volumes

Audio: German, English – Audio Description, English [Original], Spanish, French, Italian

Subtitles: English, Spanish, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Cast: Jon Favreau, Roy Choi

RATINGS:

LISTS:

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register for updates…

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix