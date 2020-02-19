🔥19th Feb: The Chef Show (2020), 3 Volumes [TV-MA] – New Episodes (7.1/10)🔥
Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix
Date Added: 7th June 2019
Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘The Chef Show’ on Amazon (paid link)
History:
06/07/2019: 1 Season (2019)
09/13/2019: 2 Volumes (2019)
02/19/2020: 3 Volumes (2020)
Watch Volume 3 now
Description:
Writer, director and food enthusiast Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi explore food in and out of the kitchen with accomplished chefs and celebrity friends.
Certificate: TV-MA
Suitable for mature audiences only
Year: 2020
Duration: 3 Volumes
Audio: German, English – Audio Description, English [Original], Spanish, French, Italian
Subtitles: English, Spanish, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese
Cast: Jon Favreau, Roy Choi
RATINGS:
LISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:
Login or register for updates…
Available on Netflix USA!
Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix