19th-feb:-the-chef-show-(2020),-3-volumes-[tv-ma]-–-new-episodes-(7.1/10)

🔥19th Feb: The Chef Show (2020), 3 Volumes [TV-MA] – New Episodes (7.1/10)🔥

TV Shows
mariya smith0

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 7th June 2019

Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘The Chef Show’ on Amazon (paid link)

History:

   06/07/2019: 1 Season (2019)

   09/13/2019: 2 Volumes (2019)

   02/19/2020: 3 Volumes (2020)

Watch Volume 3 now

Description:

Writer, director and food enthusiast Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi explore food in and out of the kitchen with accomplished chefs and celebrity friends.

Certificate: TV-MA
Suitable for mature audiences only

Year: 2020

Duration: 3 Volumes

Audio: German, English – Audio Description, English [Original], Spanish, French, Italian

Subtitles: English, Spanish, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Cast: Jon Favreau, Roy Choi

RATINGS:

IMDB

The Movie Database

Average Rating

LISTS:

Trakt.tv Letterboxd

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register for updates…

Available on Netflix USA!

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Related Posts

masters-of-the-universe-movie-reportedly-making-major-change-to-he-man’s-origin

🔥Masters Of The Universe Movie Reportedly Making Major Change To He-Man’s Origin🔥

mariya smith
twitter’s-outraged-over-harriet-tubman-doing-black-panther’s-wakanda-forever-salute

🔥Twitter’s Outraged Over Harriet Tubman Doing Black Panther’s Wakanda Forever Salute🔥

mariya smith
18th-feb:-13-sins-(2014),-1hr-32m-[15]-(6.75/10)

🔥18th Feb: 13 Sins (2014), 1hr 32m [15] (6.75/10)🔥

Juli Rone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *