19th Feb: The Chef Show (2019), 3 Volumes [15] – New Episodes (7.1/10)

Date Added: 7th June 2019
History:   07/06/2019: 1 Season (2019)   13/09/2019: 2 Volumes (2019)   19/02/2020: 3 Volumes (2019)
Description:Writer, director and food enthusiast Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi explore food in and out of the kitchen with accomplished chefs and celebrity friends.

Certificate: Suitable for ages 15 and up

Year: 2019
Duration: 3 Volumes

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], European Spanish, French, Polish, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Polish

Cast: Jon Favreau, Roy Choi

