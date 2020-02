🔥19th Feb: Pretville (2012), 1hr 34m [TV-PG] (5.5/10)🔥

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

A farm boy and a greaser pluck at the heartstrings of their town’s most beloved daughter while her mom faces old feelings when a pop star comes home.

Certificate: TV-PG

Parental guidance suggested

Year: 2012

Duration: 1hr 34m

Audio: Afrikaans [Original]

Subtitles: English

Director: Linda Korsten

Cast: Marlee van der Merwe, Eugene Jensen, Marno van der Merwe, Lizelle de Klerk, Steve Hofmeyr, Sanet Ackermann, Terence Bridgett, Annette Engelbrecht, Rina Nienaber, Lizz Meiring

