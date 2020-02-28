1970s act Nektar is together again, with a new album of ’70s music

1 of 2

From left: Mick Brockett, Ryche Chlanda, Derek “Mo” Moore, Ron Howden, Kendall Scott and Randy Dembo of Nektar

Some musicians milk applause by claiming whichever city they happen to be in as “our home away from home.” But for Nektar — a band of Brits who came together in Hamburg, Germany, in the late 1960s — St. Louis was actually that.For a short time, anyway.“We lived there for a couple of months in 1974,” Nektar bassist Derek “Mo” Moore says by phone from his current home in New Jersey, where’s he’s lived for the past 40 years. “We were very big in St. Louie.”The band members’ extended stay here — they were holed up at the Mayfair hotel — was to rehearse for a tour that included four sold-out shows over two nights at the 3,000-seat Ambassador Theatre.Nektar had never toured the U.S. before, and none of its albums prior to the 1973 opus “Remember the Future” had been released here. But radio station KSHE got on board, affording the album heavy airplay and hyping the shows, which featured long, lysergic instrumental passages and a mind-blowing light show.Several albums followed the breakthrough success of “Remember the Future,” including “Down to Earth” and “Recycled,” but the band broke up in 1978. Guitarist Roye Albrighton carried on with various lineups, sometimes including other original members, until his death in 2016.In 2018, drummer Ron Howden, the only constant member of Nektar throughout its 50-year history, approached Moore about re-forming the group. Also rejoining was Mick Brockett, whose light show and lyrical contributions were so integral to the group that he was made a full member. The three originals added guitarist/vocalist Ryche Chlanda, who had played with the band in 1978, and Randy Dembo, the bassist from 2003 to 2006, plus newcomer Kendall Scott on keyboards.The current lineup recorded the new album, “The Other Side,” which was released this year.If the album can be said to contain some of the old Nektar magic, there’s a reason for that, which extends beyond the presence of Moore, Howden and Brockett. The music itself — or at least some of it — dates to the band’s 1970s heyday.“What you’re hearing is a lot of music from the ’70s,” Moore says. “We wrote it back in ’78 and expanded on it when we started putting the album together.“We presented it to the band in boxes. ‘We’ll try this part, we’ll try that part.’ And once we got all the boxes sorted out, we put it together and came up with ‘The Other Side.’ There are some new pieces in there, too.”Until this current go-round, Moore hadn’t played with Nektar since a 2004 band reunion at NEARfest, a prog-rock gathering in New Hampshire. In fact, he hadn’t even picked up his bass since then, spending his days as a heating contractor and town councilman.Getting back to playing regularly, he says, was “no problem at all. Like riding a bike.”One of the tracks on “The Other Side” brings Albrighton’s spirit back into the fold via a vintage live recording of his guitar part on “Devil’s Door.”“We were gonna do that track, rejuvenate it, rewrite the lyrics,” Moore says. “When we came into the studio, I said, ‘Let’s listen to it so we get the feel, and then we’ll go in and play it.’ And we heard Roye’s guitar part and said, ‘Boy, it just sounds so clean, so nice. We should use it on the album.’”Moore called Albrighton’s widow and asked for permission to use the clip. “I didn’t have to ask, but I wanted her to be with us,” Moore says. “She was thrilled. So that’s what we did.”Brockett’s light show and display of images is once again part of the group as well. Jumping on the phone line, he says, his equipment had sat untouched in his attic for nearly a quarter-century. To bring things up to current production standards, his slides, film clips and other elements of his visual arsenal had to be digitized.Back in the day, though, his job was much more complicated. Or rather, “it was very simple to start with, and I made it complicated,” he says. “I was using foot switches as well as everything else, so that it all fit musically. I was telling stories. The only lights that Nektar had up until 1973 was what I projected. We didn’t have any stage lights, so it was all very primitive. I took something primitive and kind of choreographed it.”Nektar’s music found an audience not only in St. Louis but all over the world. It also found a seemingly unlikely fan in, of all people, actor Sherman Hemsley, best known at TV’s George Jefferson.“We had contact with (Hemsley) quite a few times,” Moore recalls. “He went on ‘Hollywood Squares’ with a yellow Nektar T-shirt on. He was also on another show with a ‘Recycled’ shirt on.”In one scene from “The Jeffersons,” George enters his living room grooving to Nektar’s “Show Me the Way,” a track from 1975’s “Down to Earth.”When his son, Lionel, turns off the music, George exclaims: “It’s great music. What’d you turn it off for?”What Nektar • When 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. March 6, 2 p.m. March 7 • Where Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main Street, Edwardsville • How much $45 • More info 618-307-1750; wildeytheatre.com

