1959: See images from the tornado that toppled the Channel 2 tower and ripped part of the roof off The Arena

February 10, 1959–The tornado’s destructive path can be seen at the corner of Delmar Blvd and Whittier St.

St. Louis Cardinals First Baseman Joe Cunningham was discussing Bible verses with a friend shortly after 2 a.m. on Feb. 10, 1959 when he heard a roar.It’s not recorded, but he may have gone from talking about the Bible to praying. Quick action prevented him from being struck by a falling ceiling. If he had, he might have become one of nearly two dozen people to die in the third most deadly tornado in the history of St. Louis.Altogether, 21 people died and 345 were injured in the tornado that baby boomers recognize as the twister that downed the KTVI-2 television tower near Hampton and Oakland avenues and tore a large section of roof from The Arena. As the twister moved through the area in the middle of the night, there was little chance of warning sleeping St. Louisans of the impending horror.On its southwest-to-northwest path, the storm caused major damage in the area around Boyle Avenue and Olive Street near where Cunningham lived. Some say the reconstruction that followed there helped lead that area to national prominence as Gaslight Square.Cunningham wasn’t thinking about the future of the area early the morning of Feb. 10, 1959.”The room began to dance,” he said in an article in the next day’s edition of the St. Louis Globe-Democrat. “I jumped from my chair and ran into the next room and just then the ceiling caved in where I had been sitting.”The two waited until they could make their way to the street. “The police and rescue workers arrived with remarkable speed and did a wonderful job,” said Cunningham, who played for the Cardinals from 1954 to 1961 in a career that lasted from 1954 to 1966.His roommate, Cardinals second baseman Don Blassingame, was out of town at the time.Others weren’t as lucky in a tornado that followed a night of torrential rains, flash-flooding, hail and winds of up to 65 miles an hour.

February 10, 1959–Homes in the 4200 block of Delmar damaged by the tornado.

Eight people, including five small children, suffocated in the rubble of a building demolished by the twister. The tornado also killed a 2-year-old, who was pulled from his home and thrown across an alley.The tornado first touched down near Manchester Road and Woodlawn Avenue in Kirkwood, tracked east to the area of the Arena and the KTVI tower and swept through Forest Park.It passed through the area of Boyle and Olive and Page and Grand boulevards before sweeping over the Mississippi.Gertrude Watson and her six children, 7 months to 12 years old, were among those who avoided death. Four of her youngsters were injured when part of their home caved in on them.Later, they found warmth and food in a Red Cross shelter in the Bricklayers Hall at 4020 Page.”It’s a blessing from God,” Watson said. “They’re doing the best they can and they’re very nice to us. But anybody would rather be in her own home.”Apparently, those at the U.S. Weather Bureau may not have been doing the best they could. The bureau didn’t put out a special alert until 3:30 a.m., 75 minutes after the storm struck.

A deadly tornado roared through St. Louis shortly after 2 a.m. on Feb. 10, 1959, killing 21 people and injuring 345. It toppled the 575-foot-tall tower of KTVI-TV, Channel 2, then at Clayton Road and Oakland Avenue, onto one of the apartment buildings on Oak View Place. It also ripped away part of the Arena’s roof and knocked over one of the decorative towers at the main entrance. (Reynolds Ferguson/Post-Dispatch)

St. Louis tornado, February 10, 1959

Some of the destruction in the 4200 block of Olive Street, at Boyle Avenue, after a tornado roared through the heart of St. Louis on Feb. 10, 1959, killing 21 people. At Olive and Boyle, it mangled a small cluster of taverns and restaurants known unofficially as Greenwich Corners, a nod to its bohemian flavor. A revival financed by insurance settlements created what became known as Gaslight Square, which burned brightly but briefly during the 1960s as St. Louis’ main night spot. (Post-Dispatch)

St. Louis tornado, February 10, 1959

February 10, 1959–Rescue workers search the ruins of a house at Delmar Blvd. and Whittier St. that was caved in by a tornado.

St. Louis tornado, February 10, 1959

February 10, 1959–The twisted skeleton of the KTVI television tower crashed down on apartments along Oakview Place after the tornado passed by early in the morning.

St. Louis tornado, February 10, 1959

February 10, 1959–A house at the corner of Delmar Blvd. and Whittier St. was destroyed by a tornado. Eight people died in the collaspe.

St. Louis tornado, February 10, 1959

February 10, 1959–Herman H. Martin, of LaSalle St.looks over his car that was damaged while it was parked along Westminster Place just west of Boyle Ave.

St. Louis tornado, February 10, 1959

February 10, 1959–Firemen carry out the body of a victim crushed under heavy beams of a house that collapsed at Delmar Blvd. and Whittier St. The police department summoned all day watch officers to duty five hours in advance of the their regular shifts to help search and rescue operations.

St. Louis tornado, February 10, 1959

February 10, 1959–People injuried by the tornado are lined up in a corridor of City Hospital awaiting treatment the morning of the tornado.

St. Louis tornado, February 10, 1959

February 10, 1959–The tornado damaged this building and car at 928 Sarah Street.

St. Louis tornado, February 10, 1959

February 10, 1959–The remains of the KTVI television tower lays across Oakview Place and the tornado’s destructive path can be seen as it damaged areana and other building.

St. Louis tornado, February 10, 1959

St. Louis tornado, February 10, 1959

February 10, 1959–Tornado victims walk along the 4100 block of Delmar Blvd. viewing the damage.

St. Louis tornado, February 10, 1959

February 10, 1959–Rescue workers remove debris from the corner of Delmar Blvd. and Whittier St after a tornado ripped through the area.

St. Louis tornado, February 10, 1959

February 11, 1959–Preparation for clean-up along Fefrom the February 1959 tornado.

St. Louis tornado, February 10, 1959

St. Louis tornado, February 10, 1959

February 10, 1959–People stand in front of buildings ripped open after they were hit by the February 1959 tornado along the 3700 block of Cote Brilliante Ave.

St. Louis tornado, February 10, 1959

February 14, 1959–Anthony Cole, 2, receives kiss from Trixie their reunion. The dog had been trapped in the 3rd floor wreckage of 4269 Olvie Street. Cole is the son of Mrs. Ocie Mae Cole.

St. Louis tornado, February 10, 1959

February 10, 1959–Workmen cut up the fallen KTVI television tower along Oakview Place in St. Louis.

Some of the sightseers at Boyle Avenue and Olive Street a few days after the deadly tornado of Feb. 10, 1959. Before the storm, many people didn’t know where Boyle met Olive. Public curiosity over tornado damage put the T-shaped intersection on the map, promoting interest in the revival that became known as Gaslight Square. (David Gulick/Post-Dispatch)

1959 tornado swept through area killing 21

Missouri History Museum/ In the aftermath of the tornado that ravaged the city early the morning of Feb. 10, 1959, the remains of the KTVI tower sits atop crushed cars and damaged homes.

When, artist Lillian Heller was fatally shot in a robbery in the vestibule of her apartment building at 4254 Gaslight, just east of Boyle, many saw that as the last straw for the once popular Gaslight Square.