1943 • St. Louis fire chief is killed while trying to save his men

Firefighters, reporters and a police officer flee the collapse of the Goodwill Industries building, 713 Howard Street, during a fire on the morning of March 20, 1943. Fire Chief Joseph W. Morgan was standing on the second floor of the building’s exterior fire escape when it collapsed, burying him in rubble and killing him. Morgan had gone up the escape to order firefighters to leave the building. (Arthur Witman/Post-Dispatch)

Arthur Witman

Fire Chief Joseph W. Morgan tries on a sample of a plastic fire helmet in April 1942. Because metal was restricted for defense production during World War II, the department couldn’t buy any more helmets made of aluminum. (Post-Dispatch)

ST. LOUIS • The fire began in a waste-paper shredding machine. It flashed quickly through old clothing, furniture and other goods stacked inside the Goodwill Industries building at 713 Howard Street.By 9 a.m. on March 20, 1943, blinding smoke churned from the five-story, 80-year-old warehouse near Broadway, north of downtown. Because it was Saturday, only three of Goodwill’s 100 employees were inside. They escaped easily.Fire Chief Joseph W. Morgan directed the arriving units, quickly ringing the fire with pumpers. A bystander approached Morgan and said he thought the front wall was wobbling. Morgan rushed up the iron fire escape, shouting from window to window for his firefighters to retreat.All got away except for three on the roof. As Morgan stepped along on the second-floor escape platform, the wall collapsed into a jumble of brick, heavy timber and billowing mortar dust.Rescuers dug into the pile and quickly uncovered the chief, who suffered a severe head injury. They raced him to City Hospital south of downtown, but he couldn’t be saved.Seven firefighters were injured, including the three on the roof. Headquarters spread the sad word to firehouses over the ticker-tape alarm system — six dots punched three times in succession.Morgan was, and is, the only St. Louis fire chief to be killed in action since the department was established in 1857. (Capt. Thomas Targee, the department’s foremost hero, led a volunteer company when he died during the Great Fire of 1849.)Morgan was 52, the married father of three, and lived at 4317 Wallace Street near the Bevo Mill. But for a two-year stint in the Army during World War I, Morgan had been a firefighter since 1913.Mayor William Dee Becker, who appointed Morgan chief in 1941, went to the scene and called his last act “characteristic.””He always led his men and could be found in the hottest and most dangerous spots at any fire,” Becker said.Morgan had risen steadily through the ranks — except for 1933, when a new mayor, Bernard F. Dickmann, demoted him to captain in a massive patronage reshuffling of city government. Becker, a Republican who unseated Dickmann in April 1941, made Morgan chief four months later.Morgan expanded the fire academy, calling it his “baby,” and created a public fire-prevention program.More than 400 firefighters lined Lindell Boulevard as his casket was borne to the Scottish Rite Cathedral for a Masonic service. Morgan was buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.His widow, Marie Morgan, received $1,250 from fire benevolent associations and a $35 monthly pension. Four months later, Mayor Becker would die in the crash of a military glider during an exhibition at Lambert Field.

Goodwill Industry building

Fire rages at the five-story Goodwill Industry building in St. Louis on March 20, 1943. Julian H. Miller photo

The last photo of the chief

At right, the final photo of Chief Morgan shows him on the ladder calling for his men to abandon the building. Julian H. Miller photo

Chief Joseph Morgan

Chief Joseph Morgan is carried to the ambulance, we later would die at the hospital. Post-Dispatch photo

After the fire

The remains of the Goodwill Building after it collapsed on March 20, 1943. Post-Dispatch photo.

Look Back: Fire Chief Joseph W. Morgan, 1943

St. Louis Fire Department battalion chiefs serve as pall bearers for the casket of Chief Joseph W. Morgan for his funeral on March 23, 1943. The service was held in the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 3633 Lindell Boulevard. The scene is looking west on Lindell. The Hotel Melbourne at far left is now Jesuit Hall, part of St. Louis University. The steeple is of St. Francis Xavier (College) Church. (Post-Dispatch)

unknown

Look Back: Fire Chief Joseph W. Morgan, 1943

Joseph W. Morgan on July 15, 1941, the day Mayor William Dee Becker appointed him St. Louis fire chief. Morgan, then 50, had been with the fire department since 1913, except for two years in the Army during World War I. Becker made the appointment permanent effective Aug. 1. Morgan died in the collapse of a burning building north of downtown on March 20, 1943. He is the only St. Louis fire chief to have been killed in action. (Post-Dispatch)

unknown

March 20, 1943

Image from the front page of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

