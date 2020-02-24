1931 – Readers get their first details about the Lake of the Ozarks

Smoke and steam rise from pile drivers and cranes during construction in March 1931. Note the round shafts for the water-driven turbines that will spin the generators. (File photo)

On Monday, Feb. 23, 1931, The St. Louis Star newspaper shared with its readers news about a huge lake being developed in mid-Missouri. The lake’s official name, Lake Benton, didn’t stick. The body of water came to be known as the Lake of the Ozarks. Here is that original report. What will be the largest body of water in Missouri is being formed since the closing of the locks of the Bagnell Dam of the Union Electric Light and Power Company last week.The dam is almost in the center of the state, about 200 miles from St. Louis. At some places the water has covered the valley to a depth of eight feet.The lake will be about 125 miles long, twisting and curving with the valley and filling in all the subsidiary valleys formed by the outlets of the Niangua, Little Niangua, Grand Auglaise and other creeks flowing into the Osage River. The lake will have an irregular shore line of almost 1,400 miles, flooding about 60.000 acres.The dam will be 2,500 feet long and 100 feet high and will be built of earth and concrete. It will cost $30 million.The final step necessary to undertake its construction was the securing of the St. Joseph Lead Company as a power customer. The company uses more current than all the resident consumers in St. Louis.The settlement at the dam has been named Darnsite, Mo. There are about 250 inhabitants, all of whom work on the dam. The settlement is about thirty-five miles southwest of Jefferson City.The state house passed a bill February 12, last, to name the lake formed by the dam “Lake Benton,” in honor of United States Senator Thomas Hart Benton of Missouri. The Union Electric has named it the Lake of the Ozarks. Completion of the dam this year is expected to attract many tourists next summer.

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

A shack offers overnight lodging in Bagnell, Mo., in August 1930, during construction of the nearby Bagnell Dam. Such luxuries as the Lodge of the Four Seasons wouldn’t come along for another three decades. (Post-Dispatch)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

The Lake of the Ozarks already had just begun to fill behind the uncompleted dam when this photograph was taken on Feb. 27, 1931, just below the dam on the Osage River. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

A fire that swept through the town of Bagnell on March 16, 1931, killed two men and destroyed 19 wooden buildings, including a hotel, a bank, the jail and Union Electric’s office. Firefighters from Jefferson City, 35 miles to the north, had to help stop the blaze. The town had become a bustling construction camp when work on the dam began in August 1929. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

Smoke and steam rise from pile drivers and cranes during construction in March 1931. Note the round shafts for the water-driven turbines that will spin the generators. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

An aerial view of old Linn Creek, Mo., taken in May 1931 as the lake was filling. Union Electric Light and Power Co., predecessor of AmerenUE, bought out the property in the town. Because old Linn Creek was the Camden County seat, Union Electric paid for a new courthouse in nearby Camdenton. Linn Creek was covered by the lake. The new town of Linn Creek, just north of Camdenton, was built later. (Clint Murphy/Post-Dispatch)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

The winding main channel of Lake of the Ozarks in an undated aerial photograph. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

An excursion float plane flies tourists above the Osage River valley in July 1957. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

This photo taken near the U.S. 54 bridge over the Grand Glaize arm shows some of the recreation available in 1953. An enclosed dock forms a swimming area. Beyond it is the Gov. McClurg, an old ferry remade into an excursion boat. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

The old Lowell Boat Docks near the U.S. 54 bridge over the Niangua River arm of the lake, just west of Camdenton, in September 1948. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

Another aerial view of the dam and lake in September 1948 showing the sharp turn of horseshoe bend. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

Swimmers and observers at the newly opened Camp Pin Oak in 1939. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

The lodge at Camp Pin Oak, on the Grand Glaize arm of the lake, on display for its opening in August 1939. The National Park Service built it for recreation. The lodge and area were turned over to the state in 1946 and became part of Lake of the Ozarks State Park. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

Another view of the open spillways, this one taken in late 1937. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

Water rushes over the spillways in June 1937. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

This new school at Lake Ozark, Mo., shown in May 1934, was the first project completed by the Public Works Administration in Missouri. That agency was one of the federal government’s Depression-era efforts. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

In the early days of the lake, what passed for the tourism industry was fishing, hunting and an occasional pleasure boat. Most of the early lodgings were spare. But this photo shows three well-dressed dandies showing off their top-of-the-line wooden motorboat at a dock near the dam in July 1933. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

Overflow from the lake rushes over the Bagnell Dam spillways in December 1931 after heavy rains. (File photo)

Looking back at the Lake of the Ozarks

The main drag in Bagnell, Mo., in August 1930, during the construction-boom days. Among the offerings on the dirt boulevard were hamburgers, shoe repair, lodging and produce. As Prohibition still was on, any liquor was through a side door. Note that Taylor’s Cafe on the left promised “better eats by a dam site.” The Bagnell project was four miles way. (Post-Dispatch)

