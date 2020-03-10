🔥19 of the greatest wedding venues in London for 2020🔥

The most recent lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Hamish Shephard may be the creator of wedding ceremony planning app Bridebook along with our regular Groom with a View contributor. Here, he details his pick of the very best wedding venues in London.

Section of our just work at Bridebook would be to bring to light best wishes places where couples can get married in the united kingdom – whether from probably the most conventional and traditional to those a bit more experimental.

In London, wedding venues can be found in every decoration and specialise to make each wedding unique. We’ve picked our favourite traditional and alternative wedding venues in London below.

Fulham Palace, Fulham

Fulham Palace is filled up with elegant rooms that you could choose from for the big day. Plus it also offers an exclusive chapel and civil licensed rooms, so everything can occur in a single place. An enchanting setting for the dream wedding truly.

Nonsuch Mansion, Sutton

Uncover the stunning Nonsuch Mansion in Sutton – a Georgian house that may fit around 200 people inside, including 120 seated. The team here gives undivided focus on each couple, and everything will undoubtedly be tailored in accordance with your preferences.

RSA House, West End

In the center of London’s West End, lies RSA House. This original venue is ideal for all sorts of celebrations. For a grand ceremony, the fantastic Room is the better choice, using its opulent character and a lovely glass ceiling. If you are after something more intimate, the Vaults are created for a candle-lit wedding.

Weddings at QMUL, East London

Weddings at QMUL is among London’s hidden gems. Its main room, the Octagon, has an different experience than what folks are accustomed to entirely, with a huge selection of coloured books lining on the shelves. Plus, in addition, it includes a spectacular view of the Victorian Clocktower and the Queen’s Lawn.

Shoreditch Studios, Shoreditch

For all those searching for a creative solution to say their vows, Shoreditch Studios may be the place to achieve this. This Warehouse factory is made up of two large studios connected by way of a jack arch, that provide off an extremely hipster London vibe. You can feel all the city buzz in this fun venue.

Dukes Hotel, Mayfair

Charming and sophisticated, Dukes Hotel is among London’s best wedding venues. Everything is defined and ready for the big day, starting with the ceremony in the St James Suite, accompanied by The Drawing Room for the reception and back again to the St James Suite for supper. A vintage and intimate wedding may be the speciality at Dukes’.

One Aldwych Hotel, West End

This stunning venue packs among the best views of London. One Aldwych Hotel is ideal for a London wedding. Its flower arrangements are breathtaking and lead to beautiful decoration, in addition to the menu is exquisite.

One Marylebone, Marylebone

Among the best places to obtain married in London is One Marylebone. Built-in 1826, this city wedding venue has been growing in popularity because of its elegant rooms that frequently host all sorts of parties. The Soane Hall has expanded to support around 350 people, rendering it among the largest seated venues in London.

Spitalfields Venue, Shoreditch

This historical venue is definitely among London’s landmarks. Spitalfields Venue is ideal for a religious wedding, incorporating the church atlanta divorce attorneys step of the ceremony. You can start with the marriage breakfast in the Nave and visit the Crypt for the initial dance.

ZSL London Zoo, Regents Park

The ZSL London Zoo produces a fairly memorable wedding experience. Couples can pick from two different venues: the Mappin Pavilion or The Prince Albert Suite. It’s definitely a great place to get married, and profits from the marriage will go towards helping endangered species.

Bingham Riverhouse, Richmond

This contemporary venue supplies a romantic setting in Richmond. Bingham Riverhouse is fantastic for all sorts of ceremony, be it intimate or large. The view of the Thames is fantastic and a lovely backdrop for the wedding album.

Barbican Centre, City of London

The Barbican Centre is really a stunning nature-filled venue in the center of London. Over 1,800 species of plants reside in the conservatory, where couples can say their “I dos”. Following the ceremony, the Garden Room includes a fantastic view of the town and may host your wedding breakfast, along with the post-dinner dancing.

Searcys at The Gherkin, City of London

With a sensational panoramic view, Searcys at The Gherkin may be the perfect place for today’s wedding. Guests can dine near the top of the building and revel in the sunset on the city. In this venue, Alto, Cirrus, Stratus, Cumulus and Nimbus aren’t just clouds, however the name of the rooms designed for the more intimate gatherings.

Glasshouse on the Lock, Camden

Overlooking Regent’s Canal, Glasshouse on the Lock is really a stylish venue with a striking view of Camden. The primary room can accommodate around 200 guests for banqueting and 350 for standing, in addition to the terrace produces gorgeous photographs.

Battersea Park, Battersea

At Battersea Park, you can find three different places to get married. You choose between your picturesque Victorian Bandstand, the flexible Pump House Gallery and the beautiful Bowling Green Pavilion. Battersea is really a beautiful retreat within the town that feels as though it’s in the countryside.

Strawberry Hill House, Twickenham

Probably the most romantic venues in London is Strawberry Hill House. This gorgeous location supplies the opportunity of an inside ceremony at the Grand Gallery, accompanied by a reception in the fantastic Parlour or the lawn. Its surroundings lead to memorable photographs.

Grand Junction, Maida Hill

Close to St Mary Magdalene’s Church, stands the Grand Junction. This historic venue has been useful for all sorts of indoor and outdoor events, with the area to support 300 people sitting and 400 for receptions. Its charm and versatility lead to an excellent wedding venue in London.

Grace Hall, City of London

Grace Hall is really a beautiful London venue. It goes back from the 1920s, also it still keeps all of the glamour from that right time. Whether it’s an large or intimate wedding, this venue is prepared for everything and its own staff are welcoming always.

Banking Hall, City of London

Built-in the 1930s, Banking Hall is beautifully made to hold a ceremony. Its architecture shall leave guests in awe, and couples swooning. Plus, everything could be arranged based on the couple’s taste.