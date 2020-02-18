🔥18th Feb: The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (2017), 1hr 31m [U] (5.7/10)🔥
Date Added: 18th February 2020
Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature’ on Amazon (paid link)
Description:Surly Squirrel brings his animal amigos together in order to save their beloved park from the greedy mayor’s destructive plans.
Certificate: Suitable for all audiences
Year: 2017
Duration: 1hr 31m
Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English
Director: Cal Brunker
Cast: Jeff Dunham, Jackie Chan, Isabela Moner, Katherine Heigl, Bobby Moynihan, Maya Rudolph, Bobby Cannavale, Will Arnett
RATINGS: LISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:
Login or register to get email updates…
This title is available on Netflix UK