🔥18th Feb: The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (2017), 1hr 31m [U] (5.7/10)🔥

Date Added: 18th February 2020

Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature’ on Amazon (paid link)

Description:Surly Squirrel brings his animal amigos together in order to save their beloved park from the greedy mayor’s destructive plans.

Certificate: Suitable for all audiences

Year: 2017

Duration: 1hr 31m

Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English

Director: Cal Brunker

Cast: Jeff Dunham, Jackie Chan, Isabela Moner, Katherine Heigl, Bobby Moynihan, Maya Rudolph, Bobby Cannavale, Will Arnett

RATINGS: LISTS:

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register to get email updates…

This title is available on Netflix UK