18th-feb:-the-nut-job-2:-nutty-by-nature-(2017),-1hr-31m-[u]-(5.7/10)

🔥18th Feb: The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (2017), 1hr 31m [U] (5.7/10)🔥

TV Shows
Juli Rone0

Date Added: 18th February 2020
Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature’ on Amazon (paid link)

Description:Surly Squirrel brings his animal amigos together in order to save their beloved park from the greedy mayor’s destructive plans.

Certificate: Suitable for all audiences

Year: 2017
Duration: 1hr 31m

Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English

Director: Cal Brunker

Cast: Jeff Dunham, Jackie Chan, Isabela Moner, Katherine Heigl, Bobby Moynihan, Maya Rudolph, Bobby Cannavale, Will Arnett

RATINGS: LISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register to get email updates…

This title is available on Netflix UK

Related Posts

3rd-feb:-thambi-(2019),-2hr-27m-[tv-ma]-(6.7/10)

3rd Feb: Thambi (2019), 2hr 27m [TV-MA] (6.7/10)

mariya smith
mark-ruffalo-says-he-doesn’t-know-when-the-hulk-will-return

Mark Ruffalo Says He Doesn’t Know When The Hulk Will Return

mariya smith
96-“chapter-four:-the-sauna-test”-(stranger-things-s3e4)

96 “Chapter Four: The Sauna Test” (Stranger Things S3E4)

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *