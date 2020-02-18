18th-feb:-annabelle:-creation-(2017),-1hr-49m-[15]-(6.25/10)

🔥18th Feb: Annabelle: Creation (2017), 1hr 49m [15] (6.25/10)🔥

Date Added: 18th February 2020
Date Added: 18th February 2020
Expiry Date: Unknown

Description:Years after their daughter’s death, a dollmaker and his wife open their home to several orphans, who soon begin to fear one of his eerie creations.

Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over

Year: 2017
Duration: 1hr 49m

Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English

Director: David F. Sandberg

Cast: Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Eliana Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Anthony LaPaglia, Miranda Otto, Grace Fulton, Philippa Coulthard, Samara Lee, Tayler Buck

This title is available on Netflix UK

