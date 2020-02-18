🔥18th Feb: American Idol (2020), 2 Collections [12] – New Episodes (5.05/10)🔥

Date Added: 5th March 2019

Expiry Date: Unknown

History: 05/03/2019: 1 Collection (2019) 18/02/2020: 2 Collections (2020)Watch the 2020 Collection Now

Description:Following their dreams to Hollywood, singers fight to win over judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie and capture the ultimate prize: stardom.

Certificate: Suitable for 12 years and over

Year: 2020

Duration: 2 Collections

Available Seasons: Season 1 (19 Ep)Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English

Cast: Ryan Seacrest, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan

This title is available on Netflix UK