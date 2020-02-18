18th-feb:-american-idol-(2020),-2-collections-[12]-–-new-episodes-(5.05/10)

Date Added: 5th March 2019
Description:Following their dreams to Hollywood, singers fight to win over judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie and capture the ultimate prize: stardom.

Certificate: Suitable for 12 years and over

Year: 2020
Duration: 2 Collections

Available Seasons: Season 1 (19 Ep)Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English

Cast: Ryan Seacrest, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan

