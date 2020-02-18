18th-feb:-13-sins-(2014),-1hr-32m-[15]-(6.75/10)

🔥18th Feb: 13 Sins (2014), 1hr 32m [15] (6.75/10)🔥

Date Added: 18th February 2020
Description:A man agrees to appear on a game show with a $6 million prize. But as the challenges become more extreme, he realizes he’s made a grave mistake.

Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over

Year: 2014
Duration: 1hr 32m

Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English

Director: Daniel Stamm

Cast: Mark Webber, Rutina Wesley, Devon Graye, Tom Bower, Ron Perlman, Pruitt Taylor Vince

RATINGS: LISTS:
This title is available on Netflix UK

