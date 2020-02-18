🔥18th Feb: 13 Sins (2014), 1hr 32m [15] (6.75/10)🔥
Date Added: 18th February 2020
Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ’13 Sins’ on Amazon (paid link)
Description:A man agrees to appear on a game show with a $6 million prize. But as the challenges become more extreme, he realizes he’s made a grave mistake.
Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over
Year: 2014
Duration: 1hr 32m
Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English
Director: Daniel Stamm
Cast: Mark Webber, Rutina Wesley, Devon Graye, Tom Bower, Ron Perlman, Pruitt Taylor Vince
RATINGS: LISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:
Login or register to get email updates…
This title is available on Netflix UK