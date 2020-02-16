1897: A murder most foul leads to the founding of Webster Groves and the first double hanging in St. Louis

The Post-Dispatch depiction of the way Bertram Atwater was killed on the way to see his sweetheart.

Among its earlier settlers, Webster Groves counted many who built summer homes there, as well as city residents who fled from a cholera epidemic into its rural safety.Citizens who enjoyed the feeling of security were dismayed when this headline appeared in the Jan. 24, 1896, edition of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:When Bertram Atwater stepped off the 8:08 at the Lee Avenue station that January evening, the first person he ran into was “Cottonhead” Smith.Within a few minutes’ conversation, the two set into motion a chain of events that would include violence, death — and the reshaping of a quiet community.They agreed that Smith, a 17-year-old robber passing himself off as a helpful Boy Scout-type, would carry the luggage of Atwater, a Chicago artist, and show the way to the home of Atwater’s sweetheart.But while Atwater primped at a local barbershop, his guide met two drinking partners at Brennan’s Saloon and arranged an ambush. It was a dark and stormy night.

Bertram Atwater

On a wind- rocked footbridge, Atwater fought the three for his purse. Suddenly, a shot rang out. And another. One of the bushwhackers fell. So did Atwater, and the artist was dead before he hit the rain-soaked ground. Within hours after the body was discovered, the culprits were in jail and the townspeople were outraged.Before daylight, vigilantes forced the local constable to Gary Cooper-like heroism. With a lynch mob on his doorstep, the constable sneaked his prisoners into the bitter night on a 10-mile trek, much of it on foot, to the haven of the St. Louis Police Department.Within months, the guilty were duly tried and hanged on February 16, 1897.And with Bert Atwater’s ghost at their elbows, voters of Webster Groves, until then an informal residential community, took the plunge into official incorporation as a city.Among the city’s first acts was hiring a hard- nosed veteran of the St. Louis Police Department to clean out unsavory elements.Atwater’s death, partly plotted under the influence of demon rum, left Webster Groves with a strong distaste for drinking establishments. It heartily endorsed Prohibition for the nation.And though there are now eating establishments that also serve liquor, Webster Groves still does not countenance modern incarnations of Brennan’s Saloon.

1 of 5

On Feb. 16, 1897, 18-year-old “Cottonhead” Smith and Sam Foster were hanged for the murder of Bertram Atwater. Drawings from the Post-Dispatch archives

(This story originally ran in 1982)

On Feb. 11, 1982, the Cardinals made the trade that turned future Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie “The Wizard” Smith into a Redbird for most of his career.

August A. Busch Sr., the president of Anheuser-Busch, was suffering from heart problems and gout when he shot himself in his bed at Grant’s Farm. He used a pearl-handled .32-caliber revolver he kept by his bed.

On Feb. 15, 1995, John Hughes brought ‘The Breakfast Club’ to theaters around the country. Here is our original review.

The family was made famous for introducing lager beer to St. Louis. His son would later commit suicide in the same house.

Destroying a cluster of restaurants and taverns and killing 21 people the tornado also toppled the KTVI TV tower and left more than 300 people injured. It knocked down one of the towers on the old Arena on Oakland Avenue, and did heavy damage around Boyle and Olive.

Auguste Chouteau leads a work party up the hill to begin building St. Louis 255 years ago.

In a swing through St. Louis on Feb. 8, 2000, Donald Trump unveiled his plan that would cover all Americans “from birth to death.”

It started out wet on Jan. 30, 1982, then dumped 14 inches of snow on St. Louis.