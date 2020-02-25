1876 • ‘Whiskey ring’ corruption trial in St. Louis was a national sensation

Gen. Orville E. Babcock (right), aide to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant (seated) during the Civil War. Babcock, an 1861 graduate of West Point, joined Grant’s staff during the siege of Vicksburg, Miss, in 1863. Babcock was with Grant when Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered on April 9, 1865, at Appomattox Court House, Va., When Grant was elected president in 1868, Babcock followed him to the White House as his personal secretary. (Missouri History Museum)

Missouri History Museum

ST. LOUIS • The bailiff stood fast before a crowd pressing the courtroom door. “Unless you have a pass, or are under indictment for whiskey frauds, you can’t see the show,” he shouted.Reporters from around the country jammed the U.S. Post Office and Custom House, 218 North Third Street, for a trial that began Feb. 8, 1876, and ran for 18 sensational days. The defendant was Orville E. Babcock, President Ulysses S. Grant’s private secretary, who was accused of being a ringleader in the infamous “whiskey ring.”Babcock had been Grant’s aide in the closing months of the Civil War. He was in the room when Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered on April 9, 1865.With Grant’s election to the presidency three years later, Babcock joined him in the White House and handled his correspondence. Prosecutors said Babcock also secretly ran interference for a multicity scheme of payoffs to let liquor distillers avoid taxes. No evidence suggests Grant took part. His error was misplaced loyalty.The national scandal broke here in 1875. Four prominent local men already had been convicted when Babcock went on trial. Every day, crowds gathered on Third Street as Babcock, often attired in silk hat, light jacket and sky-blue pants, sauntered to and from his lodging at the Lindell Hotel, Sixth Street and Washington Avenue.Prosecutors pieced together a case of incriminating coded telegrams for the jury of seven farmers, three blacksmiths, a wagonmaker and a bricklayer. Defense lawyers had something no one has enjoyed before or since – a deposition by a sitting president, taken in the White House, on behalf of a criminal defendant. They presented Grant’s transcript Feb. 17. That same day, William T. Sherman, then a St. Louis resident and Grant’s wartime brother in arms, took the stand and said of Babcock, “His character has been very good.”Babcock’s lawyers painted the prosecution as attacking Grant himself, a man who once had been a farmer in south St. Louis County. On Feb. 24, the jury needed only two hours to acquit Babcock of conspiracy to defraud the government.The jubilation began on Third Street and moved to the Lindell, where Babcock and friends, including Sherman in uniform, held forth from the balcony over Washington. Babcock told the crowd, “I can only thank you most heartily for your kindness.”He was the only major figure in the scandal to win acquittal, but soon was forced from the White House. Grant made him a lighthouse inspector, and Babcock drowned on duty eight years later.The Old Custom House, at Third and Olive, was demolished in 1941 to make way for the Gateway Arch grounds.

Look Back: Whiskey Ring, 1876

The U.S. Post Office and Custom House, 218 North Third Street, where Babcock and several other whiskey ring defendants were tried. Built in 1859, it was a seat of federal power in Missouri during the Civil War. Workers had to enlarge U.S. District Judge John F. Dillon’s courtroom to accommodate onlookers and reporters, who arrived from around the country to cover the sensational trial. The building was replaced in 1884, when the next U.S. Post Office and Custom House was completed at 815 Olive St. The latter building was preserved and is known as the Old Post Office. The original on Third Street was demolished in 1941 in the massive riverfront clearance project to make way for the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial and its Gateway Arch. (Post-Dispatch)

U.S. District Judge John F. Dillon, who presided over Babcock’s trial. (Missouri History Museum)

An engraving of Gen. Orville E. Babcock, who was acquitted on Feb. 25, 1876, after the jury deliberated only two hours. Prosecutors presented a case of coded telegrams and witness testimony, but the defense team had something no one has enjoyed before or since — a deposition from a sitting president, taken in the White House, attesting to the character of a defendant in the criminal case. Grant’s deposition in Babcock’s favor was read to the jury on Feb. 17, 1876. The defense argued that the real target of the prosecution was Grant himself, a hero of the Civil War and one-time farmer in south St. Louis County who had married a local girl. (Post-Dispatch)

President Ulysses S. Grant. He was president from March 4, 1869, to March 4, 1877, and died at his home in Mount McGregor, N.Y., at age 63 on July 23, 1885, shortly after completing his memoir of the war. Proceeds from that book provided for Grant’s family. His wife, Julia Dent Grant — the local girl from south county — died in Washington in 1902 at age 76. She is buried with her husband in New York city, in a large tomb overlooking the Hudson River. (Post-Dispatch)

