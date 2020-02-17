🔥17th Feb: The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (2020), 1 Part [TV-PG] (6/10)🔥
Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix
Date Added: 17th February 2020
Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia’ on Amazon (paid link)
Watch Part 1 now
Description:
15-year-old scientist Ashley Garcia explores the great unknown of modern teendom after moving across the country to pursue a career in robotics.
Certificate: TV-PG
Parental guidance suggested
Year: 2020
Duration: 1 Part
Audio: German, English – Audio Description, English [Original], Spanish, French, Mandarin
Subtitles: English, Spanish, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese
Cast: Paulina Chávez, Jencarlos Canela
Not yet rated
LISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:
Login or register for updates…
Available on Netflix USA!
Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix