17th Feb: The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (2020), 1 Part [TV-PG] (6/10)

Date Added: 17th February 2020

Description:

15-year-old scientist Ashley Garcia explores the great unknown of modern teendom after moving across the country to pursue a career in robotics.

Certificate: TV-PG
Parental guidance suggested

Year: 2020

Duration: 1 Part

Audio: German, English – Audio Description, English [Original], Spanish, French, Mandarin

Subtitles: English, Spanish, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Cast: Paulina Chávez, Jencarlos Canela

