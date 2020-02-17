🔥17th Feb: The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (2020), 1 Part [12] (6/10)🔥
Date Added: 17th February 2020
Description:15-year-old scientist Ashley Garcia explores the great unknown of modern teendom after moving across the country to pursue a career in robotics.
Certificate: Suitable for 12 years and over
Year: 2020
Duration: 1 Part
Audio: Arabic, English – Audio Description, English [Original], French, Polish, MandarinSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Polish, Traditional Chinese
Cast: Paulina Chávez, Jencarlos Canela
This title is available on Netflix UK