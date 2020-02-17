17th-feb:-the-expanding-universe-of-ashley-garcia-(2020),-1-part-[12]-(6/10)

Date Added: 17th February 2020
Description:15-year-old scientist Ashley Garcia explores the great unknown of modern teendom after moving across the country to pursue a career in robotics.

Certificate: Suitable for 12 years and over

Year: 2020
Duration: 1 Part

Audio: Arabic, English – Audio Description, English [Original], French, Polish, MandarinSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Polish, Traditional Chinese

Cast: Paulina Chávez, Jencarlos Canela

