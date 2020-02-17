🔥17th Feb: Rich Kids (2018), 1hr 37m [TV-MA] (7.65/10)🔥
Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix
Date Added: 17th February 2020
Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Rich Kids’ on Amazon (paid link)
Description:
A group of neighborhood teens from a low-income community finds an escape from their harsh realities by breaking into a nearby mansion.
Certificate: TV-MA
Suitable for mature audiences only
Year: 2018
Duration: 1hr 37m
Audio: English [Original]
Subtitles: English
Director: Laura Somers
Cast: Gerardo M Velasquez, Justin Rodriguez, Michelle Magallon, Ulysses Montoya, Naomë Antoinette, Alessandra Manon, Brittany Sandoval, Kenneth Wayne Bradley, Ricky Catter, Amelia Rico
RATINGS:
LISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:
Login or register for updates…
Available on Netflix USA!
Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix