17th-feb:-rich-kids-(2018),-1hr-37m-[tv-ma]-(7.65/10)

Date Added: 17th February 2020

A group of neighborhood teens from a low-income community finds an escape from their harsh realities by breaking into a nearby mansion.

Certificate: TV-MA
Suitable for mature audiences only

Year: 2018

Duration: 1hr 37m

Audio: English [Original]

Subtitles: English

Director: Laura Somers

Cast: Gerardo M Velasquez, Justin Rodriguez, Michelle Magallon, Ulysses Montoya, Naomë Antoinette, Alessandra Manon, Brittany Sandoval, Kenneth Wayne Bradley, Ricky Catter, Amelia Rico

