🔥17th Feb: Rich Kids (2018), 1hr 37m [TV-MA] (7.65/10)🔥

Date Added: 17th February 2020

Description:

A group of neighborhood teens from a low-income community finds an escape from their harsh realities by breaking into a nearby mansion.

Certificate: TV-MA

Suitable for mature audiences only

Year: 2018

Duration: 1hr 37m

Audio: English [Original]

Subtitles: English

Director: Laura Somers

Cast: Gerardo M Velasquez, Justin Rodriguez, Michelle Magallon, Ulysses Montoya, Naomë Antoinette, Alessandra Manon, Brittany Sandoval, Kenneth Wayne Bradley, Ricky Catter, Amelia Rico

