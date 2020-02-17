🔥17th Feb: Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019), 1hr 37m [TV-14] (6/10)🔥

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 17th February 2020

Sparks fly and romance blooms when Shelby, a vegan chef, meets Greg, a developer – until their opposing views clash.

Year: 2019

Duration: 1hr 37m

Audio: English [Original]

Subtitles: English

Director: Charneice Fox

Cast: Brave Williams, Tobias Truvillion, Kym Whitley, LisaRaye McCoy, Charles Malik Whitfield, W. Ellington Felton, Christopher Williams, Angus Whinfield, Jamie Moreen, Raheem Devaughn

