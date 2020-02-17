17th-feb:-love-dot-com:-the-social-experiment-(2019),-1hr-37m-[teen]-(6/10)

🔥17th Feb: Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019), 1hr 37m [TEEN] (6/10)🔥

TV Shows
Juli Rone0

Date Added: 17th February 2020
Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment’ on Amazon (paid link)

Description:Sparks fly and romance blooms when Shelby, a vegan chef, meets Greg, a developer – until their opposing views clash.

Certificate: TEEN Parental guidance suggested.

Year: 2019
Duration: 1hr 37m

Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English

Director: Charneice Fox

Cast: Brave Williams, Tobias Truvillion, Kym Whitley, LisaRaye McCoy, Charles Malik Whitfield, W. Ellington Felton, Christopher Williams, Angus Whinfield, Jamie Moreen, Raheem Devaughn

Not yet ratedLISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register to get email updates…

This title is available on Netflix UK

Related Posts

funny-new-captain-america-goof-spotted-in-avengers:-age-of-ultron

🔥Funny New Captain America Goof Spotted In Avengers: Age Of Ultron🔥

mariya smith
26th-jan:-sillu-karuppatti-(2019),-2hr-13m-[guidance]-(7.4/10)

26th Jan: Sillu Karuppatti (2019), 2hr 13m [GUIDANCE] (7.4/10)

Juli Rone

🔥14th Feb: What Dreams May Come (1998), 1hr 53m [15] – Streaming Again (7.2/10)🔥

Juli Rone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *