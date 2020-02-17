🔥17th Feb: Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019), 1hr 37m [TEEN] (6/10)🔥
Date Added: 17th February 2020
Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment’ on Amazon (paid link)
Description:Sparks fly and romance blooms when Shelby, a vegan chef, meets Greg, a developer – until their opposing views clash.
Certificate: TEEN Parental guidance suggested.
Year: 2019
Duration: 1hr 37m
Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English
Director: Charneice Fox
Cast: Brave Williams, Tobias Truvillion, Kym Whitley, LisaRaye McCoy, Charles Malik Whitfield, W. Ellington Felton, Christopher Williams, Angus Whinfield, Jamie Moreen, Raheem Devaughn
Not yet ratedLISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:
Login or register to get email updates…
This title is available on Netflix UK