🔥17th Feb: DreamWorks Shrek’s Swamp Stories (2008), 1 Season [TV-PG] – Streaming Again (6.5/10)🔥

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 17th February 2020

Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘DreamWorks Shrek’s Swamp Stories’ on Amazon (paid link)

History:

09/15/2014: 1 Season (2008)

02/16/2020: Removed from Netflix

02/17/2020: Streaming Again – 1 Season (2008)

Description:

Shrek celebrates Halloween, Puss in Boots is captured by soldiers, and the gang participates in a kingdom-wide singing competition.

Certificate: TV-PG

Parental guidance suggested

Year: 2008

Duration: 1 Season

Available Seasons: Season 1 (4 Ep)

Audio: English [Original], Spanish, French, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese

Subtitles: English, Spanish, Italian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Cast: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, Antonio Banderas, Kristen Schaal, Simon Cowell, Gilles Marini, Charlotte Newhouse, Dean Edwards, Cody Cameron, Christopher Knights, Conrad Vernon

RATINGS:

LISTS:

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register for updates…

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix