🔥17th Feb: Begin Again (2013), 1hr 44m [15] – Streaming Again (7.5/10)🔥
Date Added: 17th February 2020
History: 31/03/2015: Added to Netflix 30/06/2016: Removed from Netflix 17/02/2020: Streaming Again
Description:When a down-on-his-luck music producer discovers a promising singer-songwriter in a bar, he resolves to launch her career — and save his own.
Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over
Year: 2013
Duration: 1hr 44m
Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English
Director: John Carney
Cast: Keira Knightley, Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, Hailee Steinfeld, Adam Levine, James Corden, Mos Def, CeeLo Green
