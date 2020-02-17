🔥17th Feb: Begin Again (2013), 1hr 44m [15] – Streaming Again (7.5/10)🔥

Date Added: 17th February 2020

History: 31/03/2015: Added to Netflix 30/06/2016: Removed from Netflix 17/02/2020: Streaming Again

Description:When a down-on-his-luck music producer discovers a promising singer-songwriter in a bar, he resolves to launch her career — and save his own.

Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over

Year: 2013

Duration: 1hr 44m

Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English

Director: John Carney

Cast: Keira Knightley, Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, Hailee Steinfeld, Adam Levine, James Corden, Mos Def, CeeLo Green

