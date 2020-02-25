🔥£17m 'doer upper' for sale on Paul McCartney's London street🔥

A fan of The Beatle’s with deep pockets could become Sir Paul McCartney’s neighbour by snapping up a £17 million “doer upper” in St John’s Wood.

The unmodernised mansion close to where the musician has owned a home since 1965 has been put on the market, with potential to almost double its value after renovation and extension.

Sir Paul bought his house for £40,000 and uses it as his London base. He held his wedding reception there after marrying Nancy Shevell nine years ago.

It is near Abbey Road Studios and the zebra crossing immortalised by The Beatles for the cover for their 11th album — a picture replicated hundreds of times a day by tourists.

Marc Schneiderman of Arlington Residential said of the mansion: “Subject to planning, somebody could comfortably add 3,000 sq ft of additional space, which would make the house worth in excess of £30 million.

“Two people in the street have added magnificent basement leisure complexes extending under the front and back gardens.”

Mr Schneiderman added that a buyer of the property in its current state would pay £1,947,750 in stamp duty, whereas, once it is renovated and extended, the tax bill for the next buyer could be as much as £3,513,750.

Sir Paul’s home could offer renovation inspiration with some unusual decorative features, including a geodesic dome in the back garden.

The “meditation dome” has a large round bed that was a gift from Alice Cooper and Groucho Marx, with a brass plaque on the headboard reading “May all your stains be large ones. From Groucho and Alice”.

Before and after recording sessions at Abbey Road Studios, The Beatles would hang out in the top-floor music room with its psychedelically-painted piano where hits such as Penny Lane and Hey Jude were written.

Other visitors to the house have included Andy Warhol and Sir Mick Jagger, although it is unclear if Rihanna, who appears with Sir Paul on the Kanye West track FourFiveSeconds and is understood to be renting a £16,000 a week mansion in the neighbourhood, has visited.