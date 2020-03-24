🔥17 working from home memes that sum up everyone's mood right now🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Over the last few weeks millions of offices in the UK and across the world have shut down due to coronavirus fears.

Although the pandemic itself is no cause for laughter, many have tried to make light of the situation – with a special focus on the difficulties of working from home.

Some have shared cute snaps of their pet pooches obstructing them during conference calls, while others are providing daily LOLs to help everyone get through these difficult times.

Here are just 17 of the best WFH memes on the Internet that pretty much summarise how we’re all feeling right now…

Me: Great, I can have a lie-in now

Also me: Crap, it’s 7.59

My daily routine in a nutshell, tbh

Hopefully by the end of this we’ll have perfected the art of conference calls

(Twitter/BBC)

For the love of God, MUTE yourself when you’re not talking

Who coughed just then? Was that you, Peter?

Why not make a game of it?

If anyone tells you different, they’re lying

Never thought we’d say it, but we’re missing dat Tube life

Dear Lord, please give us strength

Just fancied a change of scenery

A light lunch

When your co-workers ask how your day’s been

Something’s triggered every time we hear that beat

And then, after a long day at the (home) office…