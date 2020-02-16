🔥16th Feb: The Forest (2016), 1hr 33m [PG-13] (5.4/10)🔥
Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix
Date Added: 16th February 2020
Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘The Forest’ on Amazon (paid link)
Description:
A young woman conducts a search for her twin sister, who disappeared in a notorious area of Japan known as the Suicide Forest.
Certificate: PG-13
Disturbing thematic content and images
Year: 2016
Duration: 1hr 33m
Audio: English [Original]
Subtitles: English
Director: Jason Zada
Cast: Natalie Dormer, Taylor Kinney, Yukiyoshi Ozawa, Eoin Macken, Stephanie Vogt, Rina Takasaki, Noriko Sakura, Yuho Yamashita
RATINGS:
LISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:
Login or register for updates…
Available on Netflix USA!
Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix