🔥16th Feb: The Forest (2016), 1hr 33m [PG-13] (5.4/10)🔥

Date Added: 16th February 2020

Description:

A young woman conducts a search for her twin sister, who disappeared in a notorious area of Japan known as the Suicide Forest.

Certificate: PG-13
Disturbing thematic content and images

Year: 2016

Duration: 1hr 33m

Audio: English [Original]

Subtitles: English

Director: Jason Zada

Cast: Natalie Dormer, Taylor Kinney, Yukiyoshi Ozawa, Eoin Macken, Stephanie Vogt, Rina Takasaki, Noriko Sakura, Yuho Yamashita

