🔥16th Feb: Term Life (2016), 1hr 32m [R] (5.75/10)🔥

Date Added: 16th February 2020

After a botched job, a heist mastermind must run from gangsters and stay alive long enough for his daughter to benefit from his life insurance policy.

Certificate: R

Violence, and language including a sexual reference

Year: 2016

Duration: 1hr 32m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original]

Subtitles: English

Director: Peter Billingsley

Cast: Vince Vaughn, Hailee Steinfeld, Jonathan Banks, Bill Paxton, Mike Epps, Jordi Mollà, William Levy, Jon Favreau, Taraji P. Henson, Shea Whigham, Cain Velasquez

