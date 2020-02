🔥16th Feb: Proud Mary (2018), 1hr 29m [15] (5.45/10)🔥

Date Added: 16th February 2020

Description:In trying to protect an orphaned boy, a guilt-ridden hit woman sparks a bitter mob war and soon faces tremendous threats from all sides.

Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over

Year: 2018

Duration: 1hr 29m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], European Spanish, French, Polish, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: English, French, Polish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Director: Babak Najafi

Cast: Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Neal McDonough, Margaret Avery, Xander Berkeley, Rade Serbedzija, Erik LaRay Harvey, Danny Glover

This title is available on Netflix UK