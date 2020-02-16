16th-feb:-on-the-real-(2017),-1-season-[mature]-(6/10)

TV Shows
Juli Rone0

Date Added: 16th February 2020
Watch Season 1 now
Description:A group of reality stars transitions into their newly achieved fame while dealing with the demands of an obnoxious TV executive and their regular lives.

Certificate: MATURE Parental guidance suggested.

Year: 2017
Duration: 1 Season

Audio: English [Original]

Director: Tosin Coker

Cast: Ini Dima Okojie, Akah Nnani, Nancy Isime, Maurice Sam, David Jones David, Angel Funto Johnson, Pearl Okorie, Tomiwa Tegbe, Peanut Omatsola

This title is available on Netflix UK

