🔥16th Feb: On the Real (2017), 1 Season [MATURE] (6/10)🔥

Date Added: 16th February 2020

Description:A group of reality stars transitions into their newly achieved fame while dealing with the demands of an obnoxious TV executive and their regular lives.

Certificate: MATURE Parental guidance suggested.

Year: 2017

Duration: 1 Season

Audio: English [Original]

Director: Tosin Coker

Cast: Ini Dima Okojie, Akah Nnani, Nancy Isime, Maurice Sam, David Jones David, Angel Funto Johnson, Pearl Okorie, Tomiwa Tegbe, Peanut Omatsola

This title is available on Netflix UK