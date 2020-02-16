🔥16th Feb: MR. RIGHT (2015), 1hr 35m [R] (6/10)🔥

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 16th February 2020

Description:

Fresh off a bad relationship, thrill-seeking Martha finds romance and danger with Francis, a hit man who’s decided to turn the tables on his clients.

Certificate: R

Violence and language throughout

Year: 2015

Duration: 1hr 35m

Audio: English [Original]

Subtitles: English

Director: Paco Cabezas

Cast: Sam Rockwell, Anna Kendrick, Tim Roth, James Ransone, Anson Mount, Michael Eklund, RZA, Katie Nehra

