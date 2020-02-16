🔥16th Feb: MR. RIGHT (2015), 1hr 35m [R] (6/10)🔥
Date Added: 16th February 2020
Description:
Fresh off a bad relationship, thrill-seeking Martha finds romance and danger with Francis, a hit man who’s decided to turn the tables on his clients.
Certificate: R
Violence and language throughout
Year: 2015
Duration: 1hr 35m
Audio: English [Original]
Subtitles: English
Director: Paco Cabezas
Cast: Sam Rockwell, Anna Kendrick, Tim Roth, James Ransone, Anson Mount, Michael Eklund, RZA, Katie Nehra
