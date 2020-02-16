🔥16th Feb: Miss Virginia (2019), 1hr 42m [TV-14] (5.7/10)🔥
Description:
Determined to give her son a private school education, a single mother in the inner city uses all her resources to try to effect change in the system.
Certificate: TV-14
Parents strongly cautioned
Year: 2019
Duration: 1hr 42m
Audio: English [Original]
Subtitles: English
Director: R.J. Daniel Hanna
Cast: Uzo Aduba, Matthew Modine, Aunjanue Ellis, Niles Fitch, Amirah Vann, Nadji Jeter, Michael Beasley, Adina Porter, Vanessa Williams
