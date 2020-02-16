16th-feb:-miss-virginia-(2019),-1hr-42m-[tv-14]-(5.7/10)

🔥16th Feb: Miss Virginia (2019), 1hr 42m [TV-14] (5.7/10)🔥

Date Added: 16th February 2020

Determined to give her son a private school education, a single mother in the inner city uses all her resources to try to effect change in the system.

Certificate: TV-14
Parents strongly cautioned

Year: 2019

Duration: 1hr 42m

Audio: English [Original]

Subtitles: English

Director: R.J. Daniel Hanna

Cast: Uzo Aduba, Matthew Modine, Aunjanue Ellis, Niles Fitch, Amirah Vann, Nadji Jeter, Michael Beasley, Adina Porter, Vanessa Williams

IMDB

The Movie Database

Average Rating

Available on Netflix USA!

