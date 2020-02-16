🔥16th Feb: By the Sea (2015), 2hr 2m [R] (5.65/10)🔥
Description:
Troubled by the state of their marriage, Vanessa and Roland visit a French seaside town, where they have a fateful encounter with a pair of newlyweds.
Certificate: R
Strong sexuality, nudity, and language
Year: 2015
Duration: 2hr 2m
Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original]
Subtitles: English
Director: Angelina Jolie
Cast: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent, Melvil Poupaud, Niels Arestrup, Richard Bohringer
