🔥16th Feb: By the Sea (2015), 2hr 2m [R] (5.65/10)🔥

Date Added: 16th February 2020

Troubled by the state of their marriage, Vanessa and Roland visit a French seaside town, where they have a fateful encounter with a pair of newlyweds.

Certificate: R

Strong sexuality, nudity, and language

Year: 2015

Duration: 2hr 2m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original]

Subtitles: English

Director: Angelina Jolie

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent, Melvil Poupaud, Niels Arestrup, Richard Bohringer

