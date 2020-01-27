🔥16-year-old stabbed to death, 2 other juveniles injured in Dorchester🔥

A 16-year-old is dead and two other juveniles injured after they were reportedly stabbed in Dorchester on Saturday, according to police.

Boston police were called to the area near 575 Blue Hill Ave. around 4: 52 p.m., officials said.

Yonan Guerrero, 16, of Dorchester, was brought to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead. The two other victims suffered injuries thought to be not life threatening, police said.

The teen’s father, also Yonan Guerrero, said his son was stabbed in the head, back, and neck, according to The Boston Globe. His 13-year-old brother was one of the other two victims.

“I know there was fighting, I don’t know what exactly happened,” Guerrero told the newspaper. “He’s a good boy. I want everyone to know that he was a good boy.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.