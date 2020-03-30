🔥16 hilarious Animal Crossing memes that every Switch player will understand🔥

Animal Crossing: New Horizons swept into people’s lives at the perfect moment, and the multitude of memes spawning from it is just one of many wonderful things about this game.
Offering an escape from reality on your very own private deserted island, all you have to do in the game is earn money to pay off a mortgage while making your island a place you’re proud to call home, complete with adorable animal villagers.
It’s a little slice of heaven that offers some truly rewarding and addictive gameplay, even if all you’re doing is planting trees or flowers – you’ll never want to leave.
Suffice it to say, the memes have taken over Twitter and blessed timelines all over the world.
It’s a bad time to not have a Switch
Getting creative with the custom designs
Collecting for Blathers is literally like this
The struggle for iron nuggets is real
Scorpions are just as bad as tarantulas
Animal Crossing predicted the end times
Planting flowers is incredibly addictive
Where’s the lie?
It’s a tough sacrifice
Pretty much dating in 2020
New Horizons is taking over the internet
There are two types of players
Want to re-create a film? Perfect
There are a lot of mentions of ‘Tarantula Island’
The very real (exaggerated) stresses of fishing
We’re not calling you a liar, Blathers, but…
If you’re yet to pick up Animal Crossing: New Horizons, now is a perfect time – we are more than impressed with the game.
