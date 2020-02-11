🔥16 best lingerie sets to buy right now🔥

Give your Granny pants a night off and invest in feminine, flattering and fun lingerie that will complement your natural beauty and give you that extra confidence boost.

Whether you are looking for something for a special occasion or believe that with a co-ordinating bra to knicker combo that you have it all together, sumptuously soft lingerie has a way of making us feel our finest.

When it comes to shopping for our intimates, we are looking for pieces that tow the ever-so fragile balance between sophisticated and flirty, sweet and sultry and comfortable yet sensual. Finding sets that tick all the boxes above need not be difficult.

The lingerie market has become more inclusive than ever with some of the prettiest styles available in all colours, at all price points, in an inclusive range of sizes and for smaller and fuller busts alike – all without compromising on their allure.

We have gathered our favourite sets to spice up any ordinary day when you just want to feel special.

Ana Half-Pad Balconette Bra and Knickers

London-born label Dora Larsen specialise in lingerie with unique colourways that sit on the perfect balance between sweet and sultry. The Ana iteration has a three-colour design with a combination of cranberry red, flamingo pink and deep brown that results in a head-turning piece. It features a delicate lace overlay at the bra, a motif which is replicated at the knickers. There is both a thong and a high waist bottom half to choose between.

£58 for bra | Dora Larsen | Buy it now

£32 for knickers | Dora Larsen | Buy it now

Fleur of England Marilyn floral-embroidered tulle soft-cup bra and thong

This alluring lingerie set from Fleur of England takes its inspiration from the natural beauty of flowers. Crafted from a delicate sheer tulle in a triangular design and embroidered with an intricate floral pattern, pair with the matching thong for the perfect Valentine’s (or anytime) gift.

£100 for bra | Matches Fashion | Buy it now

£85 for thong | Matches Fashion | Buy it now

Muse by Coco de Mer Rosa Balcony Bra and Knicker

For the most romantic of occasions or to add some secret glamour to your everyday, the Rosa bra and Brazilian knicker set from Coco de Mer has a luxurious feel. The set is made up of a supportive bra with lace floral embroidery and a lurex detailing. The design also comes as a triangle and halterneck bra as well as a thong.

£65 for bra | Coco de Mer | Buy it now

£40 for thong | Coco de Mer | Buy it now

Eye Heart U 2-Piece Set

You can always count on Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty range for playful pieces in an inclusive size range. This sweet addition to your lingerie collection has fun embroidery on a tulle background. The wired bra comes in a two-piece set with the matching bikini briefs.

£64 | Savage x Fenty | Buy it now

Kiki de Montparnasse Demi soft-cup bra and thong

Perfect for a special occasion, this set from Parisian-inspired label Kiki de Montparnasse will help you embrace your inner confidence with a couture-like feel. It is made up of a lavish lace cup with an intricate eyelash edging and satin straps. Pair with the matching thong and for a extra romantic look, add the scalloped lace suspender belt.

£270 for bra | Net-A-Porter | Buy it now

£140 for thong | Net-A-Porter | Buy it now

Floral Embroidery Demi Bra and Thong

Dainty and bold, this sensual two-piece from Victoria’s Secret has been hand cut to exaggerate the intricate detailing. The design is set on a delicate sheer mesh and can be paired with the thong panty that has the same floral applique. It is available in this bold red hue as well as a soft, demure pink and black.

£67.07 for bra | Victoria’s Secret | Buy it now

£38.12 for pants | Victoria’s Secret | Buy it now

Hanro Aria stretch-lace soft-cup bra and thong

Proving that lingerie can be both comfortable yet flirty, Hanro create wearable, everyday pieces that do not compromise on style. The Aria bra is offered in this unique coral hue with a floral motif on the background of a stretch lace and can be coordinated with the thong of the same name.

£65 for bra | Net-A-Porter | Buy it now

£35 for thong | Net-A-Porter | Buy it now

ASOS DESIGN Kacia lace triangle bra and thong

This triangle bra set from ASOS has been given elevated styling details in the form of the additional satin-like straps. The playful underwear is both dainty and bold, crafted from a floral lace with a thong to complete the set.

£14 for bra | ASOS | Buy it now

£8 for thong | ASOS | Buy it now

Maison Push-Up bra and briefs

It does not get much more luxurious when it comes to lingerie than La Perla. The brand exquisitely crafts its pieces out of sumptuously soft silk satin. The Maison design has embroidered motifs on a soft tulle background that has been hand finished using the antique Florentine technique of double-frastaglio. It is paired with briefs but there are also French knickers to make up the look.

£289 for bra | La Perla | Buy it now

£200 for briefs | La Perla | Buy it now

Tori lace plunge lingerie set

For ordinary days when you just want to feel special or for blushing brides to become their “something blue”, the Tori set is sweet and flirty with a lace overlay on a plunge bra silhouette. It can be paired with either a thong or briefs with the same dainty fabrication but with the added embellishment of little bows.

£42 | Boux Avenue | Buy it now

Alexandra Terracotta Bra and Thong

This feminine set from Bluebella has a sensual edge through the structural design that helps you accentuate your curves. It is embellished further with a fringed eyelash lace at both the top of the cup and at the matching thong.

£38 for bra | Bluebella | Buy it now

£16 for thong | Bluebella | Buy it now

Silk & Lace Trim Non-Padded Balcony Bra and Knickers

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s collection for M&S is the lingerie gift that keeps on giving. The collection of intimates is made up of alluring designs that are – over all else – super comfortable to wear. This pretty in pink option has silk and lace design at both the balcony bra and Brazilian-style panty.

£28 for bra | Marks & Spencer | Buy it now

£12 for knickers | Marks & Spencer | Buy it now

Palma Plunge Underwired Bra and Thong

The phrase “if you’ve got it, flaunt it” comes to mind with this sensual set from Agent Provocateur. The design is made up of a plunge bra with a sculpting criss-cross design. It is beautifully adorned with an eyelash-trim lace, a motif that is replicated at the thong and briefs.

£125 for bra | Agent Provocateur | Buy it now

£65 for thong | Agent Provocateur | Buy it now

Colette Plunge Underwire Bra and Thong

This classic but feminine style from Eberjey can effortlessly be adapted for both a romantic evening as well as to bring a special touch to an ordinary day. The supportive bra has a lace design, while the comfortable lace thong has a delicate floral trim in the same fabrication.

£52.92 for bra | Eberjey | Buy it now

£34.19 for thong | Eberjey | Buy it now

Andorra Full Cup Bra and Thong

Panache know a thing or two about well-made lingerie with a luxurious feel. The Andorra is crafted from a beautiful lace embroidery to help form the supportive bra, while the matching pants offer all-day comfort.

£31 for bra | Panache | Buy it now

£13 for thong | Panache | Buy it now

Hanky Panky Prowl bralette and thong

New York-born label Hanky Panky take a playful approach to their lingerie (as you may have guessed by its name). The Prowl set features a fierce leopard print in a bold red hue that is made up of a triangle bra and its Signature Original thong – the latter of which is claimed to be “the most comfortable in the world” according to the brand.

£68 for bralette | Selfridges | Buy it now

£29 for thong | Selfridges | Buy it now

Verdict:

We cannot resist the unique colour palette of the Dora Larsen lingerie. The brand takes a bold approach with vibrant hues that are not traditionally paired together on its pretty styles. The designs are also sophisticated yet sweet, beautifully adorned with lavish lace and available in a large size range.

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust.

