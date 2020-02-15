🔥15th Feb: The Last Stand (2013), 1hr 47m [15] – Streaming Again (6.95/10)🔥

Date Added: 15th February 2020

Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘The Last Stand’ on Amazon (paid link)

History: 24/11/2013: Added to Netflix 24/02/2015: Removed from Netflix 24/11/2015: Added to Netflix 24/05/2017: Removed from Netflix 15/02/2020: Streaming Again

Description:The sheriff of a sleepy border town finds his quiet life interrupted when a drug boss escapes FBI custody and flees straight toward his town.

Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over

Year: 2013

Duration: 1hr 47m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], French, PolishSubtitles: English, French, Polish

Director: Kim Jee-woon

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Johnny Knoxville, Forest Whitaker, Rodrigo Santoro, Jaimie Alexander, Luis Guzmán, Eduardo Noriega, Peter Stormare, Zach Gilford, Genesis Rodriguez

RATINGS: LISTS:

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register to get email updates…

This title is available on Netflix UK