🔥15th Feb: The Last Stand (2013), 1hr 47m [15] – Streaming Again (6.95/10)🔥

Date Added: 15th February 2020
History:   24/11/2013: Added to Netflix   24/02/2015: Removed from Netflix   24/11/2015: Added to Netflix   24/05/2017: Removed from Netflix   15/02/2020: Streaming Again
Description:The sheriff of a sleepy border town finds his quiet life interrupted when a drug boss escapes FBI custody and flees straight toward his town.

Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over

Year: 2013
Duration: 1hr 47m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], French, PolishSubtitles: English, French, Polish

Director: Kim Jee-woon

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Johnny Knoxville, Forest Whitaker, Rodrigo Santoro, Jaimie Alexander, Luis Guzmán, Eduardo Noriega, Peter Stormare, Zach Gilford, Genesis Rodriguez

