🔥15th Feb: The BFG (2016), 1hr 57m [PG] – Streaming Again (6.8/10)🔥

Date Added: 15th February 2020
History:   08/01/2018: Added to Netflix   08/10/2018: Removed from Netflix   15/02/2020: Streaming Again
Description:A little orphan meets up with a kind giant who’s supposed to eat her but instead protects her from some truly horrible giants who terrorize them both.

Certificate: Parental guidance; general viewing, but some scenes may be unsuitable for young children

Year: 2016
Duration: 1hr 57m

Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Paul Moniz de Sa, Marilyn Norry, Rafe Spall, Penelope Wilton, Denise Jones, John Emmet Tracy, Mark Rylance, Michael Adamthwaite, Haig Sutherland, Rebecca Hall, Chris Shields, Jemaine Clement, Gabrielle Rose, Matt Frewer, David Glover, David Orr, Andy Thompson, Chris Gibbs, Ruby Barnhill, Jonathan Holmes, Anthony Ingram, Daniel Bacon, Bill Hader, Adam Godley, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, William Samples

