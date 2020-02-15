🔥15th Feb: The BFG (2016), 1hr 57m [PG] – Streaming Again (6.8/10)🔥

Date Added: 15th February 2020

Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘The BFG’ on Amazon (paid link)

History: 08/01/2018: Added to Netflix 08/10/2018: Removed from Netflix 15/02/2020: Streaming Again

Description:A little orphan meets up with a kind giant who’s supposed to eat her but instead protects her from some truly horrible giants who terrorize them both.

Certificate: Parental guidance; general viewing, but some scenes may be unsuitable for young children

Year: 2016

Duration: 1hr 57m

Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Paul Moniz de Sa, Marilyn Norry, Rafe Spall, Penelope Wilton, Denise Jones, John Emmet Tracy, Mark Rylance, Michael Adamthwaite, Haig Sutherland, Rebecca Hall, Chris Shields, Jemaine Clement, Gabrielle Rose, Matt Frewer, David Glover, David Orr, Andy Thompson, Chris Gibbs, Ruby Barnhill, Jonathan Holmes, Anthony Ingram, Daniel Bacon, Bill Hader, Adam Godley, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, William Samples

RATINGS: LISTS:

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register to get email updates…

This title is available on Netflix UK