🔥15th Feb: Rurouni Kenshin (1998), 1 Season [TV-14] (6.75/10)🔥

Rurouni Kenshin (1998), 1 Season [TV-14] (6.75/10)
Date Added: 5th January 2016
History:
01/05/2016: 1 Season (1996)
02/15/2016: 2 Seasons (1997)
03/15/2016: 3 Seasons (1998)
01/01/2020: 2 Seasons (1998)
02/15/2020: 1 Season (1998)
Description:
A nomadic swordsman arrives at a martial arts school in Meiji-era Japan, where he lands in the middle of a conflict involving the opium trade.
Certificate: TV-14
Parents strongly cautioned
Year: 1998
Duration: 1 Season
Available Seasons: Season 2 (39 Ep), Season 3 (28 Ep)
Audio: English, French, Japanese [Original]
Subtitles: English, Spanish, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese
Cast: Mayo Suzukaze, Miki Fujitani, Miina Tominaga, Yuji Ueda, Mika Doi, Yoshito Yasuhara, Hirotaka Suzuoki, Tomo Sakurai, Shuichi Ikeda
RATINGS:
