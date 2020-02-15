15th-feb:-rurouni-kenshin-(1998),-1-season-[tv-14]-(6.75/10)

🔥15th Feb: Rurouni Kenshin (1998), 1 Season [TV-14] (6.75/10)🔥

TV Shows
mariya smith0

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 5th January 2016

Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ on Amazon (paid link)

History:

   01/05/2016: 1 Season (1996)

   02/15/2016: 2 Seasons (1997)

   03/15/2016: 3 Seasons (1998)

   01/01/2020: 2 Seasons (1998)

   02/15/2020: 1 Season (1998)

Description:

A nomadic swordsman arrives at a martial arts school in Meiji-era Japan, where he lands in the middle of a conflict involving the opium trade.

Certificate: TV-14
Parents strongly cautioned

Year: 1998

Duration: 1 Season

Available Seasons: Season 2 (39 Ep), Season 3 (28 Ep)

Audio: English, French, Japanese [Original]

Subtitles: English, Spanish, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Cast: Mayo Suzukaze, Miki Fujitani, Miina Tominaga, Yuji Ueda, Mika Doi, Yoshito Yasuhara, Hirotaka Suzuoki, Tomo Sakurai, Shuichi Ikeda

RATINGS:

IMDB

The Movie Database

Average Rating

LISTS:

Trakt.tv

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register for updates…

Available on Netflix USA!

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Related Posts

lucasfilm-changing-superstar-wars-timeline-to-focal-point-on-sequel-trilogy

Lucasfilm Changing Superstar Wars Timeline To Focal point On Sequel Trilogy

mariya smith
14th-feb:-the-ghost-and-the-tout-(2018),-1hr-39m-[tv-14]-–-streaming-again-(6/10)

🔥14th Feb: The Ghost and the Tout (2018), 1hr 39m [TV-14] – Streaming Again (6/10)🔥

mariya smith
sam-raimi-reportedly-wants-tobey-maguire-in-doctor-strange-in-the-multiverse-of-madness

Sam Raimi Reportedly Wants Tobey Maguire In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *