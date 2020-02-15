🔥15th Feb: Rurouni Kenshin (1998), 1 Season [TV-14] (6.75/10)🔥

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 5th January 2016

History:

01/05/2016: 1 Season (1996)

02/15/2016: 2 Seasons (1997)

03/15/2016: 3 Seasons (1998)

01/01/2020: 2 Seasons (1998)

02/15/2020: 1 Season (1998)

Description:

A nomadic swordsman arrives at a martial arts school in Meiji-era Japan, where he lands in the middle of a conflict involving the opium trade.

Certificate: TV-14

Parents strongly cautioned

Year: 1998

Duration: 1 Season

Available Seasons: Season 2 (39 Ep), Season 3 (28 Ep)

Audio: English, French, Japanese [Original]

Subtitles: English, Spanish, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Cast: Mayo Suzukaze, Miki Fujitani, Miina Tominaga, Yuji Ueda, Mika Doi, Yoshito Yasuhara, Hirotaka Suzuoki, Tomo Sakurai, Shuichi Ikeda

