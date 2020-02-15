15th-feb:-rurouni-kenshin-(1998),-1-season-[15]-(8.65/10)

🔥15th Feb: Rurouni Kenshin (1998), 1 Season [15] (8.65/10)🔥

History:   08/01/2016: 1 Season (1996)   15/02/2016: 2 Seasons (1997)   15/03/2016: 3 Seasons (1998)   01/01/2020: 2 Seasons (1998)   15/02/2020: 1 Season (1998)
Description:A nomadic swordsman arrives at a martial arts school in Meiji-era Japan, where he lands in the middle of a conflict involving the opium trade.

Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over

Year: 1998
Duration: 1 Season

Available Seasons: Season 2 (39 Ep), Season 3 (28 Ep)Audio: English, French, Japanese [Original]Subtitles: Arabic, English, French, Polish, Traditional Chinese

Cast: Mayo Suzukaze, Miki Fujitani, Miina Tominaga, Yuji Ueda, Mika Doi, Yoshito Yasuhara, Hirotaka Suzuoki, Tomo Sakurai, Shuichi Ikeda

