🔥15th Feb: Monster High: Electrified (2017), 1hr 11m [TV-Y7] (5.85/10)🔥
Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix
Date Added: 15th February 2020
Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Monster High: Electrified’ on Amazon (paid link)
Description:
Clawdeen wants to turn an abandoned power station into a salon for monsters and “normies” alike. But Moanica’s got a shocking plan to ruin everything.
Certificate: TV-Y7
Suitable for children ages 7 and older
Year: 2017
Duration: 1hr 11m
Audio: English [Original]
Subtitles: English
Episode Length: 8hr 11min
Director: Avgousta Zourelidi
Cast: Debi Derryberry, Cassandra Morris, Salli Saffioti, Larissa Gallagher, Cristina Milizia, Jonquil Goode, Travis Dresden, Evan Smith, Michael Sorich, Sara Cravens
RATINGS:
LISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:
Login or register for updates…
Available on Netflix USA!
Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix