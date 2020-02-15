15th-feb:-monster-high:-electrified-(2017),-1hr-11m-[tv-y7]-(5.85/10)

🔥15th Feb: Monster High: Electrified (2017), 1hr 11m [TV-Y7] (5.85/10)🔥

TV Shows
mariya smith0

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 15th February 2020

Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Monster High: Electrified’ on Amazon (paid link)

Description:

Clawdeen wants to turn an abandoned power station into a salon for monsters and “normies” alike. But Moanica’s got a shocking plan to ruin everything.

Certificate: TV-Y7
Suitable for children ages 7 and older

Year: 2017

Duration: 1hr 11m

Audio: English [Original]

Subtitles: English

Episode Length: 8hr 11min

Director: Avgousta Zourelidi

Cast: Debi Derryberry, Cassandra Morris, Salli Saffioti, Larissa Gallagher, Cristina Milizia, Jonquil Goode, Travis Dresden, Evan Smith, Michael Sorich, Sara Cravens

RATINGS:

IMDB

The Movie Database

Average Rating

LISTS:

Trakt.tv

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register for updates…

Available on Netflix USA!

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Related Posts

texas-chainsaw-massacre-reboot-producer-says-it’ll-be-violent-and-depraved

🔥Texas Chainsaw Massacre Reboot Producer Says It’ll Be Violent And Depraved🔥

mariya smith
dolittle’s-infamous-dragon-scene-was-reportedly-a-logistical-nightmare

Dolittle’s Infamous Dragon Scene Was Reportedly A Logistical Nightmare

mariya smith
batgirl-will-reportedly-introduce-a-latino-bane-into-the-dceu

Batgirl Will Reportedly Introduce A Latino Bane Into The DCEU

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *