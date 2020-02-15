🔥15th Feb: Monster High: Electrified (2017), 1hr 11m [TV-Y7] (5.85/10)🔥

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 15th February 2020

Clawdeen wants to turn an abandoned power station into a salon for monsters and “normies” alike. But Moanica’s got a shocking plan to ruin everything.

Certificate: TV-Y7

Suitable for children ages 7 and older

Year: 2017

Duration: 1hr 11m

Audio: English [Original]

Subtitles: English

Director: Avgousta Zourelidi

Cast: Debi Derryberry, Cassandra Morris, Salli Saffioti, Larissa Gallagher, Cristina Milizia, Jonquil Goode, Travis Dresden, Evan Smith, Michael Sorich, Sara Cravens

