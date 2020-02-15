🔥15th Feb: Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), 1hr 48m [TV-PG] – Streaming Again (6.9/10)🔥

Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix

Date Added: 15th February 2020

History:

Unknown Date: Added to Netflix

01/02/2015: Removed from Netflix

02/15/2020: Streaming Again

Description:

Two wealthy Californians consider themselves progressive until their daughter brings home a black fiancÃ© amidst tense race relations in the 1960s.

Certificate: TV-PG

Parental guidance suggested

Year: 1967

Duration: 1hr 48m

Audio: English [Original]

Subtitles: English

Director: Stanley Kramer

Cast: Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn, Sidney Poitier, Katharine Houghton, Cecil Kellaway, Beah Richards, Isabel Sanford, Roy Glenn, Virginia Christine

