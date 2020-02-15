🔥15th Feb: Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), 1hr 48m [TV-PG] – Streaming Again (6.9/10)🔥
Date Added: 15th February 2020
History:
Unknown Date: Added to Netflix
01/02/2015: Removed from Netflix
02/15/2020: Streaming Again
Description:
Two wealthy Californians consider themselves progressive until their daughter brings home a black fiancÃ© amidst tense race relations in the 1960s.
Certificate: TV-PG
Parental guidance suggested
Year: 1967
Duration: 1hr 48m
Audio: English [Original]
Subtitles: English
Director: Stanley Kramer
Cast: Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn, Sidney Poitier, Katharine Houghton, Cecil Kellaway, Beah Richards, Isabel Sanford, Roy Glenn, Virginia Christine
RATINGS:
