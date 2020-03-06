🔥£15,000 boost to save Crystal Palace Park dinosaurs🔥

Going Out in London Discover

The endangered Crystal Palace dinosaurs are £15,000 better off thanks to a government grant.

The money will be used to build a bridge letting the public get even closer to the creatures. It was announced last week the iron and stone sculptures, which date from as early as 1852, have been added to Historic England’s Heritage at Risk register.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick MP said they were “testimony to a pioneering era of British history”, adding: “We must preserve them.”

Experts believe ground movement and fluctuating water levels may have caused damage to the sculptures, which are found on three artificial islands throughout the park.

Figures such as Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash have been supporting plans to build a bridge to islands, allowing visitors to see the dinosaurs close up.

The musician spent his early years in London and previously told his Twitter followers that the park “held a special place in my heart”.

