🔥15 good episodes of The Office to watch on Netflix🔥

Actresses Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey and actor Steve Carell attend ‘The Office’ 100th Episode Celebration. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Celebrate 15 years of The Office with these episodes on Netflix, including “Stress Relief,” “The Injury,” “The Deposition” and more!Happy 15 years of The Office! The series premiered on NBC on March 24, 2005, and it’s been a mega-hit sitcom ever since. You can watch all nine seasons of the series on Netflix, so we picked 15 episodes of The Office for you to stream to celebrate the 15th anniversary.I’m a huge fan of the series, so this was exceptionally difficult. I changed the list up like 50 times, but I’m confident you’ll like the episodes I chose.I skewed a little bit toward the first fews seasons of the show. Most of my favorite episodes are in the first four seasons of the show, so the majority of the episodes I picked are from those seasons.Let’s get the list started with “Diversity Day,” the second episode fo the series.“Diversity Day”If you skip the “Pilot,” which is also a great episode, “Diversity Day” is the episode from the first season to watch. It’s our first real introduction to Michael Scott and how truly awful he can be.In the episode, Michael and the rest of the office sits through sensitivity training after Michael uses racial slurs while doing a Chris Rock impression. Michael, then, decides to do his own form of the training, called Diversity Day.“Basketball”I love basketball, so this episode is a must-watch for me. When a friendly game of warehouse basketball isn’t enough, Michael ups the ante by wagering weekend work for the loser of the game between the office and the warehouse guys. Michael is, maybe, the worst basketball player of all time.“The Dundies”“The Dundies” is the first episode of season 2, and it shot this show into another stratosphere. This show was good before this episode, but this was the turning point in the series for me.In the episode, Michael and the office head to Chili’s so Michael can host an awards show and give out yearly awards for the office staff. Pam gets a little too tipsy and kisses Jim for the first time.“Sexual Harassment”This episode follows “The Dundies,” and again, takes the show up another notch. In the episode, we meet the most deplorable person in the Office Cinematic Universe, Todd Packer. After the CFO is fired for sexual harassment, the office has to watch a video on sexual harassment in the workplace. Obviously, things get out of hand.“Christmas Party”I love the holiday episodes of the series. There are some excellent Halloween and Valentine’s Day episodes, but the Christmas episodes are definitely the best.In the first Christmas episode of the series way back in season 2, Michael buys Ryan an iPod for Secret Santa, although there was a $20 limit on the game. After receiving an oven mitt from Phyllis, Michael“The Injury”“The Injury” is my favorite episode of The Office. I don’t know what it is exactly, but there’s just something so incredible about watching Michael nurse a minor burn on his foot while Dwight is basically incapacitated with a concussion after he crashed his car into the telephone pole while trying to save Michael.In the episode, Michael steps on a George Foreman grill next to his bed for cooking bacon. In the chaos to save Michael, Dwight crashes his car and gets a concussion. Later, Jim and Michael take Dwight to the hospital.“Drug Testing”I love this episode, too!In the episode, Dwight finds a joint in the parking lot and insists on drug testing everyone in the office. The central conflict is between Michael and Dwight because Michael, maybe, smoked a joint at an Alicia Keys concert that he thought was a clove cigarette.“Casino Night”The season 2 finale is a transformative episode of the series. It’s a great episode, overall, with so many great moments, like Michael going all-in on the first hand in a poker game, accidentally inviting two dates, and more. But, fans remember this episode as Pam and Jim’s first real kiss.Jim confesses his love for Pam, but Pam doesn’t reciprocate. After calling her mom, Jim finds her in the office and they kiss. Pam doesn’t want to leave Roy, and it’s the sole reason Jim transfers to Stamford by the season 3 premiere.“The Convict”This is the episode that gives us Michael’s best alter ego, Prison Mike.In “The Convict,” the office finds out that Martin Nash did some “time in the clink” for financial crimes. The way Martin describes prison makes it seem better than Dunder Mifflin, and Michael takes it way too personally.“The Return”“The Return” is definitely one of the most underrated episodes of The Office. After Dwight quits and takes a job at Staples, Andy is trying to get into Michael’s good graces, but he continually rubs Michael the wrong way. Oscar also returns in the episode after taking a leave of absence due to Michael’s harassment.The best part of the episode is the ongoing feud between Andy and Jim. Andy recorded a ringtone of himself singing all the parts of “Rockin’ Robin.” Jim steals his phone, throws it in the ceiling and repeatedly calls it. Andy has a mental breakdown and punches a hole in the wall.“Fun Run”“Fun Run” is another incredible episode, and it’s the season 4 premiere. After Michael hits Meredith with his car in the parking lot, which breaks Meredith’s pelvis, Meredith finds out she has rabies from when the bat was in the office and Dwight trapped it on her head.The office organizes a rabies fun run to raise awareness for a disease that already has a cure.“The Deposition”This is another one of my favorite episodes!In “The Deposition,” Michael is called in to be deposed in Jan’s lawsuit against Dunder Mifflin. It all hits the fan in a hilarious manner when Michael’s diary is introduced as evidence.“The Dinner Party”“The Dinner Party” is the episode following “The Deposition,” and I think it’s the best two-episode stretch in the whole show.Michael tricks the office into working late to bring Jim and Pam over for dinner. They always make excuses, but Michael, with Jan’s help and personal interest in an investment for her candle business, basically forces them to come to his condo for the worst dinner party ever.This episode is probably the best episode of The Office. It’s so, so, so good.“Weight Loss”In the season 5 premiere, A LOT happens. While corporate is stressing weight loss and healthy living, Michael just wants to win the competition between branches and winning vacation days. Jim is even going to lose 65 pounds!Most importantly, Jim proposes to Pam at a gas station in the rain. It’s beautiful.“Goodbye, Michael”This is Michael’s last episode, and it’s a tough one to watch for fans of the series. In the episode, Michael is moving out to Colorado to be with Holly, but he’s actually leaving a day earlier than he says that he is because he doesn’t want to say goodbye at one time. Instead, he tries to find a way to say goodbye to each person individually. Jim figures it out, it leads to a gut-wrenching moment.That’s it! Those are 15 good episodes of The Office to watch on Netflix tonight to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the series.Which episodes will you be watching?