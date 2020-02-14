🔥14th Feb: What Dreams May Come (1998), 1hr 53m [15] – Streaming Again (7.2/10)🔥

Juli Rone

Date Added: 14th February 2020
History:   01/05/2014: Added to Netflix   01/05/2015: Removed from Netflix   01/02/2018: Added to Netflix   01/08/2018: Removed from Netflix   14/02/2020: Streaming Again
Description:Deceased physician Chris Nielsen risks eternal damnation by leaving heaven to save his distraught wife after she commits suicide and ends up in hell.

Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over

Year: 1998
Duration: 1hr 53m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], French, Hindi, Polish, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Polish

Director: Vincent Ward

Cast: Robin Williams, Cuba Gooding Jr., Annabella Sciorra, Max von Sydow, Jessica Brooks Grant, Josh Paddock, Rosalind Chao, Lucinda Jenney, Maggie McCarthy, Wilma Bonet, Matt Salinger, Carin Sprague, June Carryl, Paul P. Card IV, Werner Herzog

This title is available on Netflix UK

