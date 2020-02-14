🔥14th Feb: What Dreams May Come (1998), 1hr 53m [15] – Streaming Again (7.2/10)🔥

Date Added: 14th February 2020

Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘What Dreams May Come’ on Amazon (paid link)

History: 01/05/2014: Added to Netflix 01/05/2015: Removed from Netflix 01/02/2018: Added to Netflix 01/08/2018: Removed from Netflix 14/02/2020: Streaming Again

Description:Deceased physician Chris Nielsen risks eternal damnation by leaving heaven to save his distraught wife after she commits suicide and ends up in hell.

Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over

Year: 1998

Duration: 1hr 53m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], French, Hindi, Polish, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Polish

Director: Vincent Ward

Cast: Robin Williams, Cuba Gooding Jr., Annabella Sciorra, Max von Sydow, Jessica Brooks Grant, Josh Paddock, Rosalind Chao, Lucinda Jenney, Maggie McCarthy, Wilma Bonet, Matt Salinger, Carin Sprague, June Carryl, Paul P. Card IV, Werner Herzog

RATINGS: LISTS:

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register to get email updates…

This title is available on Netflix UK