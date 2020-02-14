14th-feb:-tower-heist-(2011),-1hr-44m-[12]-–-streaming-again-(6.6/10)

🔥14th Feb: Tower Heist (2011), 1hr 44m [12] – Streaming Again (6.6/10)🔥

Date Added: 14th February 2020
History:   04/08/2018: Added to Netflix   04/02/2019: Removed from Netflix   14/02/2020: Streaming Again
Description:When a group of workers at a ritzy Manhattan condo realize their boss has swindled them out of their pensions, they vow to reap their own justice.

Certificate: Suitable for 12 years and over

Year: 2011
Duration: 1hr 44m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], French, Hindi, Polish, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Polish

Director: Brett Ratner

Cast: Casey Affleck, Eddie Murphy, Ben Stiller, Stephen Henderson, Gabourey Sidibe, Téa Leoni, Judd Hirsch, Matthew Broderick, Michael Peña, Alan Alda

This title is available on Netflix UK

