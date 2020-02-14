🔥14th Feb: Tower Heist (2011), 1hr 44m [12] – Streaming Again (6.6/10)🔥
Date Added: 14th February 2020
Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Tower Heist’ on Amazon (paid link)
History: 04/08/2018: Added to Netflix 04/02/2019: Removed from Netflix 14/02/2020: Streaming Again
Description:When a group of workers at a ritzy Manhattan condo realize their boss has swindled them out of their pensions, they vow to reap their own justice.
Certificate: Suitable for 12 years and over
Year: 2011
Duration: 1hr 44m
Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], French, Hindi, Polish, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Polish
Director: Brett Ratner
Cast: Casey Affleck, Eddie Murphy, Ben Stiller, Stephen Henderson, Gabourey Sidibe, Téa Leoni, Judd Hirsch, Matthew Broderick, Michael Peña, Alan Alda
RATINGS: LISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:
Login or register to get email updates…
This title is available on Netflix UK