🔥14th Feb: Tower Heist (2011), 1hr 44m [12] – Streaming Again (6.6/10)🔥

Date Added: 14th February 2020

Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Tower Heist’ on Amazon (paid link)

History: 04/08/2018: Added to Netflix 04/02/2019: Removed from Netflix 14/02/2020: Streaming Again

Description:When a group of workers at a ritzy Manhattan condo realize their boss has swindled them out of their pensions, they vow to reap their own justice.

Certificate: Suitable for 12 years and over

Year: 2011

Duration: 1hr 44m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], French, Hindi, Polish, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Polish

Director: Brett Ratner

Cast: Casey Affleck, Eddie Murphy, Ben Stiller, Stephen Henderson, Gabourey Sidibe, Téa Leoni, Judd Hirsch, Matthew Broderick, Michael Peña, Alan Alda

RATINGS: LISTS:

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register to get email updates…

This title is available on Netflix UK