🔥14th Feb: The Unborn (2009), 1hr 27m [15] – Streaming Again (5.5/10)🔥

Description:Tortured by frightening dreams at night and a young boy’s ghost during the day, a teen turns to a spiritual adviser for help in this eerie thriller.

Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over

Year: 2009

Duration: 1hr 27m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], French, Hindi, Polish, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Polish

Director: David S. Goyer

Cast: Odette Annable, Gary Oldman, Meagan Good, Cam Gigandet, James Remar, Atticus Shaffer, Jane Alexander, Idris Elba, C.S. Lee, Carla Gugino

