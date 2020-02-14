14th-feb:-the-tale-of-despereaux-(2008),-1hr-33m-[u]-–-streaming-again-(6.55/10)

🔥14th Feb: The Tale of Despereaux (2008), 1hr 33m [U] – Streaming Again (6.55/10)🔥

Date Added: 14th February 2020
History:   Unknown Date: Added to Netflix   03/02/2015: Removed from Netflix   06/07/2018: Added to Netflix   06/01/2019: Removed from Netflix   14/02/2020: Streaming Again
Description:This star-studded adaptation of Kate DiCamillo’s book tells the tale of an unusually gifted mouse who falls in love with a human princess.

Certificate: Suitable for all audiences

Year: 2008
Duration: 1hr 33m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], Spanish, French, Hindi, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Traditional Chinese

Director: Sam Fell, Robert Stevenhagen

Cast: Matthew Broderick, Dustin Hoffman, Emma Watson, Tracey Ullman, Kevin Kline, William H. Macy, Stanley Tucci, Ciarán Hinds, Robbie Coltrane, Tony Hale, Frank Langella, Charles Shaughnessy, Frances Conroy, Richard Jenkins, Sigourney Weaver, Christopher Lloyd

