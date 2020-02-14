🔥14th Feb: The Tale of Despereaux (2008), 1hr 33m [U] – Streaming Again (6.55/10)🔥
Date Added: 14th February 2020
History: Unknown Date: Added to Netflix 03/02/2015: Removed from Netflix 06/07/2018: Added to Netflix 06/01/2019: Removed from Netflix 14/02/2020: Streaming Again
Description:This star-studded adaptation of Kate DiCamillo’s book tells the tale of an unusually gifted mouse who falls in love with a human princess.
Certificate: Suitable for all audiences
Year: 2008
Duration: 1hr 33m
Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], Spanish, French, Hindi, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Traditional Chinese
Director: Sam Fell, Robert Stevenhagen
Cast: Matthew Broderick, Dustin Hoffman, Emma Watson, Tracey Ullman, Kevin Kline, William H. Macy, Stanley Tucci, Ciarán Hinds, Robbie Coltrane, Tony Hale, Frank Langella, Charles Shaughnessy, Frances Conroy, Richard Jenkins, Sigourney Weaver, Christopher Lloyd
