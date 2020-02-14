🔥14th Feb: The Tale of Despereaux (2008), 1hr 33m [U] – Streaming Again (6.55/10)🔥

Date Added: 14th February 2020

Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘The Tale of Despereaux’ on Amazon (paid link)

History: Unknown Date: Added to Netflix 03/02/2015: Removed from Netflix 06/07/2018: Added to Netflix 06/01/2019: Removed from Netflix 14/02/2020: Streaming Again

Description:This star-studded adaptation of Kate DiCamillo’s book tells the tale of an unusually gifted mouse who falls in love with a human princess.

Certificate: Suitable for all audiences

Year: 2008

Duration: 1hr 33m

Audio: English – Audio Description, English [Original], Spanish, French, Hindi, Brazilian PortugueseSubtitles: Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Traditional Chinese

Director: Sam Fell, Robert Stevenhagen

Cast: Matthew Broderick, Dustin Hoffman, Emma Watson, Tracey Ullman, Kevin Kline, William H. Macy, Stanley Tucci, Ciarán Hinds, Robbie Coltrane, Tony Hale, Frank Langella, Charles Shaughnessy, Frances Conroy, Richard Jenkins, Sigourney Weaver, Christopher Lloyd

RATINGS: LISTS:

DISCUSS ON…:

Login or register to get email updates…

This title is available on Netflix UK