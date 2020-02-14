14th-feb:-the-ghost-and-the-tout-(2018),-1hr-39m-[tv-14]-–-streaming-again-(6/10)

14th Feb: The Ghost and the Tout (2018), 1hr 39m [TV-14] – Streaming Again (6/10)

Date Added: 14th February 2020

History:

   01/20/2020: Added to Netflix

   01/21/2020: Removed from Netflix

   02/14/2020: Streaming Again

Description:

Boisterous hustler Isla, whose life consists of brawling and drinking, acquires the ability to see ghosts, including the recently deceased Mike.

Certificate: TV-14
Parents strongly cautioned

Year: 2018

Duration: 1hr 39m

Audio: English [Original]

Subtitles: Arabic, Spanish, French, Brazilian Portuguese

Director: Charles Uwagbai

Cast: Toyin Abraham, Sambasa Nzeribe, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Chioma Omeruah, Chiwetalu Agu, Dele Odule, Femi Adebayo, Bayray McNwizu, Biodun Stephen

Average Rating Not yet rated

