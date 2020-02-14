🔥14th Feb: The Ghost and the Tout (2018), 1hr 39m [TV-14] – Streaming Again (6/10)🔥
Date Added: 14th February 2020
History:
01/20/2020: Added to Netflix
01/21/2020: Removed from Netflix
02/14/2020: Streaming Again
Description:
Boisterous hustler Isla, whose life consists of brawling and drinking, acquires the ability to see ghosts, including the recently deceased Mike.
Certificate: TV-14
Parents strongly cautioned
Year: 2018
Duration: 1hr 39m
Audio: English [Original]
Subtitles: Arabic, Spanish, French, Brazilian Portuguese
Director: Charles Uwagbai
Cast: Toyin Abraham, Sambasa Nzeribe, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Chioma Omeruah, Chiwetalu Agu, Dele Odule, Femi Adebayo, Bayray McNwizu, Biodun Stephen
Not yet rated
